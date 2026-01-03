HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig share engagement pictures

January 03, 2026 10:27 IST

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, on Friday shared the first pictures from his engagement to Aviva Baig, which took place last month.

IMAGE: Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, shared the first pictures from his last month's engagement to Aviva Baig, January 2, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy Raihan Vadra on Instagram

In an Instagram post, Raihan Vadra captioned the pictures with a pithy, meaningful caption. "29.12.25" said the caption, which was accompanied by a ring and heart emoji.

 

Raihan Vadra also posted a throwback picture when he and Aviva Baig were kids, highlighting their long connection.

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig also shared the pictures in an Instagram post through the collaboration option.

The picture showcased them in stunning outfits, with Raihan donning a simple yet classy suit and Aviva wearing an embellished saree in dark purple.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed elation over the pictures and shared them in her Instagram post.

"Love you both very much. May you always love and respect each other, and remain the best friends you have been since you were 3!!" she captioned the pictures.

Robert Vadra also expressed his joy.

"Raihan & Aviva...My son comes of age and finds his life partner. My heartfelt blessings to them for a life filled with happiness, unwavering togetherness, love, and strength. May they walk this journey hand in hand, growing and thriving together," he said in his post on Instagram.

According to Aviva's Instagram, she is a photographer and producer. She also has an account where she showcases the world through her camera lens.

