Home  » News » 'Inevitable': Robert Vadra says Priyanka's rise will come in time

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 23, 2025 19:42 IST

Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday said his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has a bright future in politics and a time will come when people will like to see her in a top position.

IMAGE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, her husband, businessman Robert Vadra and son Raihan Vadra pay floral tributes to late PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Veer Bhumi, Raj Ghat in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

He was reacting to reports about Congress MP Imran Masood saying that Priyanka Gandhi would prove to be a strong prime minister like Indira Gandhi.

Masood was talking about the action to be taken in the context of the situation in Bangladesh, where Hindu minorities are facing persecution, and said Priyanka Gandhi would make a better prime minister and act the manner in which Indira Gandhi had in the past.

 

"I think Priyanka (Gandhi) also has learnt a lot from her grandmother (Indira Gandhi), her father (Rajiv Gandhi), Sonia ji and her brother (Rahul Gandhi) as well. People do admire her. People see that she has got... When she speaks, she speaks from her heart. She speaks on subjects that really need to be heard and she debates on them," Robert Vadra told PTI Videos when asked to comment on Masood's suggestion.

"I think she has a bright future in politics and a bright future in changing what is required on the ground in this country. I think so. That is with taking everybody's consent in mind, not her ideas only. The people's ideas are there to make the changes that they require. And, I think this will happen in time, it is inevitable," he said.

There have often been demands from a section within for giving a bigger role for Priyanka Gandhi, after Congress' successive defeats at the hustings.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla claimed that Rahul Gandhi is rattled because his party colleagues themselves are "rejecting what he says", with the latest example being Shashi Tharoor, who "completely diffused" his "vote-chori (vote-theft) narrative" by appreciating the work done by the NDA in Bihar over the last 20 years.

"Congress MP Imran Masood has clearly said that he does not have faith in Rahul Gandhi anymore and sought to bring Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in his place. Then an endorsement to this came from Robert Vadra, who said, 'Yes, it is correct'," the BJP spokesperson said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
