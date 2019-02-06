I stand by my husband, says Priyanka as ED questions Vadra

February 06, 2019 17:46 IST

“I stand by my family,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Congress headquarters where she came to take charge as the party general secretary.

IMAGE: Businessman Robert Vadra arrives to appear before Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case probe. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo

Her remarks came in response to a query about her husband being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.

Before coming to the Congress headquarters, Priyanka Gandhi dropped off Vadra at the probe agency’s office.

Vadra was directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the investigation being carried out by the central probe agency after he knocked on its door seeking anticipatory bail in this case.

Vadra entered the ED office around 3:47 pm even as a team of his lawyers had arrived minutes before him.

This is the first time Vadra, also the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is appearing before any probe agency in connection with alleged criminal charges of dubious financial dealings.

Vadra has denied these allegations in the past and termed them a political witch hunt against him.

IMAGE: Newly-appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves after accompanying her husband-businessman Robert Vadra to the Enforcement Directorate office. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

The court had asked him to appear before the ED on Wednesday after returning from London.

Official sources said Vadra will be put through questions on transactions, purchase and possession of certain immovable assets in London and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth £1.9 million, which is allegedly owned by Vadra.

The agency had told the court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belongs to Vadra.

The ED had carried out raids in this case in December last year and grilled his aide Manoj Arora, an employee of a firm linked to Vadra, Skylight Hospitality LLP.

Vadra has also been directed by the Rajasthan high court to appear before the ED on February 12 in connection with another money laundering case being probed by the agency