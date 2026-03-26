Rahul wearing T-shirt in Parliament is not nice: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has criticised Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament, suggesting he is overly influenced by advisors and questioning his adherence to parliamentary etiquette and appropriate attire.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi wears "Konyak Naga" ornaments at the Parliament premises during the budget session in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Union Minister Kiren Rijiju claims Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary contributions are dictated by his activist advisors.

Rijiju criticises Rahul Gandhi's casual attire in Parliament, stating that as Leader of the Opposition, he should dress appropriately.

Rijiju highlights the Modi government's achievements and India's rising global stature, contrasting it with Gandhi's criticisms.

An all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis demonstrated maturity and unity, with all parties except TMC participating.

Rijiju emphasises India's stability and strength in a volatile global environment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's mind is hijacked by his activist advisors and he says in Parliament whatever they tell him to, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday, while also questioning the leader of opposition for dressing casually in a T-shirt in the House.

Participating in the 'Times Now Summit' here, the parliamentary affairs minister said he finds it more comfortable to deal with people who have made substantive contributions while making interventions in Parliament.

"Personally, I have no problem with Rahul Gandhi. We meet, we exchange notes outside (and) in the (meeting) room as he is the leader of opposition. That's ok. No problems. But when you are formally speaking on the floor of the House, then you must follow the conventions, rules and etiquette. These are very important parts of parliamentary democracy...

"But Rahul Gandhi's mind is hijacked by his activist advisors. He says whatever his advisors tell him to," he said.

When the BJP was in opposition, it followed certain standards and staged protests strongly but did not cross limits, he asserted.

Criticism of Attire and Conduct

Asked about Gandhi's regular appearance in Parliament in casual attire, the minister said as the leader of opposition (LoP), one must conduct himself appropriately, "and dressing is a part of that".

"He has problems in understanding rules and etiquette. When you are the LoP, you have to conduct yourself in a certain manner. Decent dressing is also part of it," the minister said.

Rijiju said veteran communist leader Somnath Chatterjee used to wear a loose shirt and sandals before becoming the Lok Sabha speaker.

"But when he was elected as speaker, he started coming quite decently so that he looked good in the Chair. Similarly, the LoP is the leader of the entire opposition and hence should dress in a certain way which carries the image of the position he holds.

"I may not respect the person, but I have to respect the Chair. That is why many people think that he (Gandhi) could have conducted himself in a better way, including a better dressing sense. I am not objecting to T-shirt but it does not look nice," he added.

Government Achievements and Global Stature

The minister said Gandhi's politics seems driven by contradictions, opposing every achievement and questioning every success of the government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership, work for the poor and India's rising global stature speak for themselves. In democracy, criticism matters, but credibility matters more," he said.

All-Party Meeting on West Asia Crisis

Asked about Wednesday's all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis, Rijiju said that despite sharp differences in public discourse, the meeting reflected maturity.

"Opposition leaders raised concerns, the government addressed them and there was a shared understanding to stand united in this challenging situation affecting India's interests and economy. Everyone participated, except TMC," he said.

The Union minister said the government believes in dialogue and collective responsibility and that he consistently engages with the opposition.

"To address concerns already raised in Parliament, an all-party meeting was convened. All parties attended, except TMC, which chose to stay away. That approach is disappointing," he said.

India's Stability in a Volatile World

In a volatile global environment, Rijiju said, India remains stable, respected and prepared.

"From maintaining strong ties across regions to ensuring safe passage and economic stability, India has shown maturity and strength. Under Prime Minister Modi, India stands firm and independent," he said.