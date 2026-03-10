'He hugs and winks': Rijiju mocks Rahul, praises Priyanka; Cong MP hits back

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju staunchly defends Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against a Congress-led no-confidence motion, accusing the party of undermining democratic institutions and attacking the impartiality of the Speaker's office.

IMAGE: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi engaged in a war of words during the debate on the resolution for removal of Om Birla from the Speaker's post. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Key Points Kiren Rijiju defends Speaker Om Birla, asserting his impartiality and commitment to parliamentary democracy.

Rijiju accuses the Congress party of attacking constitutional institutions since being ousted from power in 2014.

The minister claims many opposition members privately disagreed with the no-confidence motion but supported it due to political pressure.

Rijiju criticises Rahul Gandhi's conduct in Parliament, suggesting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be a better Leader of the Opposition.

Rijiju highlights Speaker Birla's reforms, including making Parliament paperless and empowering young members.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress for the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying he always remained impartial and gave more opportunities to opposition members to express their views in the House.

Participating in the debate on the resolution for removal of Birla from the Speaker's post, Rijiju accused the Congress of attacking constitutional institutions since 2014, when it was ousted from power, and said this time the target is the post of Speaker which is "akin to an attack on democracy itself".

During his hour-long intervention, the Minister strongly defended Birla's actions and quoted former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi to reiterate that the decision of the speaker is final on matters in the Lok Sabha and should be accepted by all.

The minister claimed that 50 opposition members told him personally that they were not happy with the resolution against Birla but had to support it because of political compulsion.

Rijiju also took a dig at the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, claiming he has shown immaturity in his conduct, often skipping the proceedings to go abroad and leaving after his speech, disregarding the rules of the House. The minister went on to say that Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be a better Leader of Opposition than Rahul Gandhi.

Rjiju said that everyone, including the prime minister and other ministers, needs the permission of the speaker to address the Lok Sabha as the speaker is the custodian of the House.

"If somebody believes that he is above the speaker, then there is no remedy," he said, referring to Rahul Gandhi's remark that it is his right to speak in the House and does not need anyone's permission.

Without taking the name of Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said that the Congress leader has shown immaturity by hugging Prime Minister Modi in the House and also winking at his party colleagues during a serious debate.

Rijiju said he used to go on overseas visits during the session and often leaves the House after his speech, disregarding the rules.

Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back

Taking swipe at Rijiju for quoting Jawaharlal Nehru during a debate on the resolution seeking Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's removal, Priyanka said those who criticise India's first prime minister day and night are now citing his remarks.

"He (Rijiju) mentioned that I was laughing. I wanted to clear that I was laughing because whom they keep criticising day and night, that Nehru ji, they used a quote of Nehru ji for their own argument," Priyanka Gandhi said,

"They have suddenly started respecting Nehru ji and that he strengthened democracy and gave such a speech," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi asserted that there is just one person who has not bowed before the government and that is the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

The LoP speaks the truth in this House without any hesitation and those sitting on the treasury benches are not able to digest that truth, she said.

Later, speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, she alleged that the government has bowed before the US by signing a deal.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP had ruined institutions and the opposition was trying to save institutions. She said the resolution needed to be brought as the government had pressured Birla and hindered his independence.

Priyanka Gandhi said the government has no answers to the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi and therefore keep raising inconsequential issues to divert attention.

Rijiju Defends Birla's Impartiality and Reforms

The minister cited statistics to rebut the opposition's charge of favouritism against the speaker and said that Birla has always remained impartial, giving more opportunity to opposition members to ask Supplementary Questions and to raise matters of public importance.

Birla, in his tenure as Speaker, took several decisions to reform the House proceedings, like making Parliament paperless and giving opportunities to young members to speak, Rijiju said.

"I say with pride that I am a member of the Lok Sabha of which Om Birla is the Speaker. He has helped strengthen Parliamentary democracy," the minister said.

He said the NDA members have never torn papers or climbed on the secretary general's table, unlike the Congress MPs.

He said that despite all the good work done by Birla, the Congress party, "instead of being thankful to the speaker, brought a no-confidence motion against him".

"You should not harbour so much hatred against Birla that you forget the good work done by him," Rijiju said.

The minister also asserted that the mud-slinging against Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not yield any result as he is "as pure as a lotus".