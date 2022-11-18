News
From Quit India To Bharat Jodo...

By REDIFF NEWS
November 18, 2022 16:41 IST
What some of our leaders were up to on Thursday, November 17.

 

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets 93-year-old Lilabai Chitale during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra at Patur in Akola.
Lilabaiji went to jail in 1942 when she participated in the Quit India Movement of 1942. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul embraces Lilabaiji. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Actress Riya Sen joins Rahul at the Yatra. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Telugu Desam Party national President Nara Chandrababu Naidu at a roadshow in Adoni. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The 2024 assembly election in Andhra Pradesh will be his last if people did not elect the TDP to power, Babu told the crowd assembbled at the roadshow. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray, right, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and elder son Aaditya Thackeray, left, at Shivaji Park on his father Balasaheb Thackeray's 10th death anniversary. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav call on Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia President Shivpal Singh Yadav and his son Aditya Yadav in Mainpuri.
Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate for the December 5 by-election in Mainpuri, to fill the vacancy in the Lok Sabha caused by her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav's death. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Former Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik -- whose interviews you can read here and here -- addresses a press conference in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
