From Quit India To Bharat Jodo...

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets 93-year-old Lilabai Chitale during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra at Patur in Akola.
Lilabaiji went to jail in 1942 when she participated in the Quit India Movement of 1942. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Rahul embraces Lilabaiji. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Actress Riya Sen joins Rahul at the Yatra. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Telugu Desam Party national President Nara Chandrababu Naidu at a roadshow in Adoni. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: The 2024 assembly election in Andhra Pradesh will be his last if people did not elect the TDP to power, Babu told the crowd assembbled at the roadshow. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray, right, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and elder son Aaditya Thackeray, left, at Shivaji Park on his father Balasaheb Thackeray's 10th death anniversary. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav call on Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia President Shivpal Singh Yadav and his son Aditya Yadav in Mainpuri.
Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate for the December 5 by-election in Mainpuri, to fill the vacancy in the Lok Sabha caused by her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav's death. Photograph: PTI Photo
-- addresses a press conference in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo
