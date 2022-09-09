Rahul Reaches Out To Bharat

Scenes from the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, September 8, 2022:

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi begins the padyatra on the second day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Agasteeswaram in Kanyakumari. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Congress Twitter/ANI Photo IMAGE: Rahul meets T Shanmugham, the father of the late NEET aspirant Anitha , who died by suicide in 2017.

IMAGE: Rahul greets the crowd in Kanyakumari. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders are also seen. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul says hullo to onlookers in Kanyakumari. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul and Bhupesh Baghel refresh themselves with coconut water on a hot day. Photograph: ANI Pic Service

IMAGE: Meanwhile in Prayagraj, Congress supporters pay floral tributes to Rahul's grandfather Feroze Gandhi at the late MP's mausoleum on his 62nd death anniversary on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com