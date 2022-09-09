News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Reaches Out To Bharat

Rahul Reaches Out To Bharat

By Rediff News Bureau
September 09, 2022 19:39 IST
Scenes from the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, September 8, 2022:

 

IMAGE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi begins the padyatra on the second day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Agasteeswaram in Kanyakumari. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul meets T Shanmugham, the father of the late NEET aspirant Anitha, who died by suicide in 2017. Photograph: Congress Twitter/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul greets the crowd in Kanyakumari. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders are also seen. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul says hullo to onlookers in Kanyakumari. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul and Bhupesh Baghel refresh themselves with coconut water on a hot day. Photograph: ANI Pic Service

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile in Prayagraj, Congress supporters pay floral tributes to Rahul's grandfather Feroze Gandhi at the late MP's mausoleum on his 62nd death anniversary on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
