Cong sources say Rahul to continue till new chief appointed

July 03, 2019 21:41 IST

Congress sources also said speculation that Motilal Vora would be appointed as interim party president are incorrect.

Rahul Gandhi continues to be Congress president till his resignation is accepted by the Congress Working Committee and a new chief is appointed after due process, top Congress sources said on Wednesday.

Gandhi made public his resignation through an open letter and removed Congress president from his profile on his official Twitter account.

He said in his letter that he was resigning as Congress president after taking responsibility and accountability of the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Congress sources also said speculation that Motilal Vora would be appointed as interim party president are incorrect.

Congress leaders said even though Gandhi had resigned as the party president, he continued to be their leader and would always be the 'voice of the party's workers'.

"We request him to take back his resignation because we know his struggle," Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot said.

In a four-page letter shared on Twitter, Gandhi said accountability was critical for the future growth of the party.

'It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president,' he said in the letter.

"It is very sad to see him quit as he put in enormous effort and at one point, we felt he caught the pulse and we saw a return of the Congress.

"Even though he has quit as the Congress president, he continues to be our leader.

"Reluctantly we have to accept it. If he has announced it, his advice sadly has to be followed. We will put our heads together and do our best," former Union minister and senior party leader Salman Khurshid said.

Former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said even after his resignation, Gandhi would remain the voice of the party's workers.

'We are proud to have @RahulGandhi ji as our leader! Congress President or not, he would always be the voice of millions of Congress workers and those who believe in its ideology! Rahul ji has taken a right decision-and we support him,' he said in a tweet.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed disappointment over Gandhi's resignation, saying he should have continued to lead the party with the dynamism and spirit shown during the General Election.

Reiterating that Gandhi alone was not responsible for the defeat, the senior Congress leader said party leaders shared collective responsibility for the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections and one electoral defeat could not define the 'sum total of his leadership'.

It was not fair for Rahul to hold himself accountable for a collective defeat, he said, adding that the party had registered impressive victories in three states just a few months before Parliamentary elections.

He stressed that the party's downfall was the result of a multitude of factors.

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the polls at the back of their nationalist diatribe, which overshadowed the positive electioneering of the Congress led by Rahul, the senior Congress leader added.

Victory and defeat were part of any political party's fortunes in an electoral polity like ours, said Singh, adding that every defeat formed a platform to rise again.

Under Rahul's mature and dynamic leadership, the Congress would definitely have risen again, he added.

The chief minister said this was what he and other Congress chief ministers had conveyed to Rahul when they met him on Monday in New Delhi.

He lamented that they could not persuade Rahul to reconsider his decision.

"It is a difficult time for the party, but together, we will get through it, come out stronger and bigger, with Rahul's vision continuing to guide us," he added.