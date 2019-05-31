VOTE! Who should be the new Congress president?

May 31, 2019 09:53 IST

Choose the new Congress president!

The Congress has been thrown into a crisis never witnessed before in its 133-year history.

The party president has announced his intention to step down -- but no one wants to replace him, or let him go.

Rahul Gandhi's crisis is perhaps of his own making; he clearly didn't anticipate the scale of defeat when he decided to match Narendra Damodardas Modi word for word in his presidential form of electioneering.

By insisting that he will step down in the wake of a second consecutive rout, and that only a non-Gandhi family member should replace him, Rahul has thrown the Congress into a tizzy.

The last four days have seen party leaders and allies trying to persuade him to change his mind, but so far there is no indication that he will.

If Rahul Gandhi holds out, we could be seeing a non-Gandhi as president of the Congress after a gap of 20 years; the last one was Sitaram Kesri, and that's a history the party is not keen on revisiting.

This is where you come in.

Here is a shortlist of promising Congress leaders.

Please click on the one you think is best suited for reviving the Congress and make it a fighting fit organisation once again!