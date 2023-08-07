News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 07, 2023 10:58 IST
The Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi represents Wayanad in Lok Sabha. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

 

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

He represents Wayanad in the lower house.

