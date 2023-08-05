News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why Are Rahul Gandhis Being Offered Laddoos

Why Are Rahul Gandhis Being Offered Laddoos

By REDIFF NEWS
August 05, 2023 11:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress supporters celebrate the Supreme Court's interim order to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

 

IMAGE: Congress workers offer laddoos to Rahul Gandhi's posters in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A Congress worker offers a laddoo to Rahul Gandhi's poster at the party headquarters in New Delhi, August 4, 2023. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Party workers distribute sweets in celebration at Congress HQ. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Party workers wear Rahul Gandhi's masks at Congress HQ. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi feeds Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge a ladoo at Congress HQ. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee celebrate at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress workers in Thiruvananthapuram give Rahul Gandhi's poster a milk bath. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress workers in Bhopal dance with one supporter holding a placard that says 'Daro Mat', don't fear. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress supporters in Prayagraj celebrate with colours. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress celebrations in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Disqualifying Rahul took 24 hours, let's see...: Kharge
Disqualifying Rahul took 24 hours, let's see...: Kharge
Amit Shah: If Rahul Gandhi becomes PM...
Amit Shah: If Rahul Gandhi becomes PM...
'They can't scare Rahul with a conviction'
'They can't scare Rahul with a conviction'
Did God Create Kishore Kumar For Rajesh Khanna?
Did God Create Kishore Kumar For Rajesh Khanna?
3 soldiers killed in encounter in J-K; search launched
3 soldiers killed in encounter in J-K; search launched
Three killed, 2 hurt in fresh violence in Manipur
Three killed, 2 hurt in fresh violence in Manipur
Strike cripples life in Manipur's Imphal Valley
Strike cripples life in Manipur's Imphal Valley
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Hero's welcome for Rahul, says truth always wins

Hero's welcome for Rahul, says truth always wins

SC stays Rahul's conviction, over to LS speaker now

SC stays Rahul's conviction, over to LS speaker now

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances