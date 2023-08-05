Why Are Rahul Gandhis Being Offered Laddoos

Congress supporters celebrate the Supreme Court's interim order to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

IMAGE: Congress workers offer laddoos to Rahul Gandhi's posters in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A Congress worker offers a laddoo to Rahul Gandhi's poster at the party headquarters in New Delhi, August 4, 2023. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Party workers distribute sweets in celebration at Congress HQ. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Party workers wear Rahul Gandhi's masks at Congress HQ. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi feeds Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge a ladoo at Congress HQ. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee celebrate at Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress workers in Thiruvananthapuram give Rahul Gandhi's poster a milk bath. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress workers in Bhopal dance with one supporter holding a placard that says 'Daro Mat', don't fear. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress supporters in Prayagraj celebrate with colours. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress celebrations in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com