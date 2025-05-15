Rahul Gandhi defies ban, addresses students in Darbhanga

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to hold a caste census 'out of fear' of the country's deprived population, to which the opposition was lending its voice.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses the students at Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga, Bihar. Photograph: ANI on X

The leader of the opposition made the remark at a charged-up interaction with students in Darbhanga district of Bihar, where he defied attempts of the local administration to thwart him from reaching the venue.

"As you all are aware, my car was stopped at the gate (of Mithila University). But I did not relent. I got out and took a circuitous route to reach here on foot," said the Rae Bareli MP, who launched 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad', a public interaction programme in Bihar where assembly polls are due later this year.

Gandhi was speaking at the varsity's Ambedkar Hostel, where permission for holding the event had been denied by the administration, evoking outrage from the Congress which rejected the suggestion that the programme be held at an alternative venue.

The former Congress president said, "Do you realise why the government in Bihar could not stop me? It was because I am propelled by the vast pool of energy that you embody. It is the same energy before which Narendra Modi had to bow."

"We told Modi you shall touch the Constitution with your head and he ended up doing so. We had also told him you will have to hold a caste census. On both occasions, Modi acceded to the demands out of fear of a backlash from you people," Gandhi claimed.

"But the fact remains that his government serves the interests of Ambani, Adani and their ilk. The system is working for the benefit of five per cent of the population. Dalits, OBCs and tribals have no say, be it in the government, the corporate world or even the media," he alleged.

He urged the youngsters to not get distracted and remain focused on three demands -- an effective caste census on the lines of the survey conducted in (Congress-ruled) Telangana, reservations in private colleges and universities and release of funds allocated to the sub-plan for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

"You can expect little from the NDA. But rest assured that your interests will be taken care of when we come to power, be it in Bihar or at the Centre," he added.

Donning his trademark white polo T-shirt and cargo pants, Gandhi spoke into a hand-held mic and the crowds erupted in chants of 'Jai Bhim' when, towards the end of his speech, he held aloft a portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar.

He also sought to strike a chord with the audience by making one of the attendees, who identified himself as a hosteller hailing from a poor family of daily wage earners, voice his sentiments.

The youngster urged the leader of the opposition to raise in Parliament the issue of discrimination against students from the backward classes and inadequate representation of the underdogs in the media.

"Thanks for sharing your views. Say my namaste to your parents and siblings when you go home," said Gandhi, as he bade goodbye to the student.