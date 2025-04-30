HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Centre decides to conduct caste-based census

Centre decides to conduct caste-based census

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 30, 2025 17:06 IST

In a major decision, the government on Wednesday decided to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise in a 'transparent' manner.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Announcing the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the census comes under the purview of the Centre but some states have done caste enumeration in the name of surveys.

 

Alleging that the states ruled by opposition parties have done caste surveys for political reasons, the minister said it is Modi government's resolve to transparently include caste enumeration in the forthcoming pan-India census exercise

The census exercise was to commence in April 2020 but got delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
