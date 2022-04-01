News
Why Did Rahul Visit Siddaganga Mutt?

Why Did Rahul Visit Siddaganga Mutt?

By Rediff News Bureau
April 01, 2022 09:47 IST
An assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled for next year, but given the recent religious upheaval caused by the hijab issue, it is possible that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government may call an early election.

Is that why Karnataka's Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah held colourful protests against rising prices on Thursday, March 31, 2022?

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was also in Karnataka on Thursday to take part in a programme for the 115th birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganaga Mutt in Tumakuru.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Rahul at the Mutt.

 

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi with D K Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, and Siddaramaiah, leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, at the Siddaganaga Mutt in Tumakuru. Photographs: PTI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
Rahul's temple run is smart politics
I like going to temples, will continue to do so: Rahul
Visiting temples won't help Rahul
What's next for India with FASTag technology
Nitish Kumar rumoured to be next vice prez
Osaka fires 18 aces to reach Miami Open final
'It was nice catching up skipper!'
The War Against Coronavirus

