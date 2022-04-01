Why Did Rahul Visit Siddaganga Mutt?

An assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled for next year, but given the recent religious upheaval caused by the hijab issue, it is possible that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government may call an early election.

Is that why Karnataka's Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah held colourful protests against rising prices on Thursday, March 31, 2022?

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was also in Karnataka on Thursday to take part in a programme for the 115th birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at the Siddaganaga Mutt in Tumakuru.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Rahul at the Mutt.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi with D K Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, and Siddaramaiah, leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, at the Siddaganaga Mutt in Tumakuru. Photographs: PTI Photo

