News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul Dravid to attend BJP event in poll-bound Himachal

Rahul Dravid to attend BJP event in poll-bound Himachal

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 10, 2022 11:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian cricket team's head coach Rahul Dravid will be participating in the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee session in Dharamshala scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 15, informed BJP Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria on Monday.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda meets former cricketer Rahul Dravid at his residence in Bengaluru a part of the BJP’s campaign, 'Sampark Se Samarthan Abhiyan' on September 22, 2019. Photograph: ANI

The BJP MLA said that BJP president JP Nadda, other party office-bearers and Union Ministers will also be present for this event.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will also participate in the three-day session. As many as 139 delegates from across the country will register their presence in the session.

 

"The National Working Committee of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda, National Organization Minister and Union Minister will also attend the session," said Nehria.

Nehria further said that Dravid's presence will send a message to the youth to excel in different fields.

"Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will also participate in this. Owing to his success, a message will be given among the youth that we can move forward not only in politics but also in other fields," he added.

This comes ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which are slated to be held this year.

In the 2017 Assembly Election result, BJP won 44 seats--well past the halfway mark of 35-while the incumbent Congress got 21 and others got three seats of a total of 68 Assembly seats.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
What's cooking between Dravid and the BJP?
What's cooking between Dravid and the BJP?
Gujarat, Himachal: BJP Faces AAP Challenge
Gujarat, Himachal: BJP Faces AAP Challenge
Shastri's Advice For Dravid
Shastri's Advice For Dravid
What contributed to KKR's downfall in IPL 2022?
What contributed to KKR's downfall in IPL 2022?
Official probing corruption case against Pak PM dies
Official probing corruption case against Pak PM dies
Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma is dead
Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma is dead
Ayodhya visits, prayers priority of Centre: Pawar
Ayodhya visits, prayers priority of Centre: Pawar
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Are BJP, Congress Meeting in Rajasthan?

Why Are BJP, Congress Meeting in Rajasthan?

Poll-bound Himachal 'examining bringing UCC', says CM

Poll-bound Himachal 'examining bringing UCC', says CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances