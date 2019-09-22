News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's cooking between Dravid and the BJP?

Last updated on: September 22, 2019 17:23 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party working president JP Nadda meets Rahul Dravid on Sunday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda met former cricketer Rahul Dravid at his residence in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The meeting between Nadda and Dravid was a part of the BJP's campaign, Sampark Se Samarthan Abhiyan.

Nadda also met Chandrashekar Kambar, a Jnanpith award recipient as part of the BJP's ongoing nationwide campaign on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"After meeting Dravid and Kambar, Nadda will participate in a programme organised in the memory of former Union Minister Ananth Kumar on his birth anniversary," Anil Baluni, BJP's national media convenor, said in a statement.

 

Former India captain, Dravid is among five Indians to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. He had a huge role in shaping the future of Indian cricket as the head coach of India A and India U19 teams.

It was under him that the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar came into the limelight. The former Indian captain is now serving as the head of cricket at the NCA from July 2019 to develop Indian cricket from the grassroots level.

Chandrashekar Kambar besides getting the Jnanpith award has been felicitated with many prestigious awards like Sahitya Akademi and the Padma Shri.

Source: ANI
