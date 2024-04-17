News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul breaks silence on contesting from Amethi

Rahul breaks silence on contesting from Amethi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 17, 2024 13:35 IST
Amid intense speculation over whether he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he would abide by his party's decision on it.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandhi made the remarks at a joint press conference here with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Asked whether he would contest from Amethi besides Wayanad, Gandhi said, "On Amethi, the party will decide. Whatever order I get, I will abide by that."

 

"In our party, these decisions are taken in the CEC (Central Election Committee) meeting," he stressed.

Polling will be held in Wayanad on April 26 while Amethi goes to polls on May 20.

There is speculation that besides his declared seat of Wayanad in Kerala, Gandhi might also contest the Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, a seat he represented for three straight terms earlier, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli, a seat that was previously held by her mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Both seats are considered bastions of the Gandhi family and the local units of the Congress have demanded that the two scions of the family contest from there.

The Congress has forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

