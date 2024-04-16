Robert Vadra reiterates ambition to contest from Amethi

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Monday said the people of Amethi want him to represent them and the decision to become a candidate in the Lok Sabha polls will be taken at the right time.

IMAGE: Businessman and husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra, after offering prayers at Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, April 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vadra visited holy city Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh and had a 'darshan' of Lord Banke Bihari.

He saw Thakurji's 'Shringar Aarti' and said be it Ayodhya or Mathura, he looks at every place in the same way.

The Congress is yet to declare its candidates either from Amethi or Raebareli, the two pocket boroughs of the Nehru-Gandhi family. There are speculations about Priyanka Gandhi's brother Rahul Gandhi contesting again from Amethi.

Rahul Gandhi had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to Union minister Smriti Irani, who has again been fielded by the BJP from the constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Robert Vadra indicated that he will also join politics and said there is an atmosphere of change in the country. His entire family is working diligently on this, he added.

He said whether he remains actively involved in politics or not, he will continue to work hard for the country and its people.

"We will continue to make efforts to form a secular government in the country," Vadra said.

On the question of becoming a candidate from Amethi, Vadra said discussions are going on in every corner of the country. This is a call of the people. He understands their hard work, he said.

"They want me to represent them, go to their area and listen to their problems so that they can progress. I am also interested in joining politics but the decision will be taken at the right time. There is no hurry right now," he said.

Pradeep Mathur, former leader of the UP Congress Legislature Party accompanied Vadra.

After 'darshan' in the temple, Vadra enjoyed the 'kachori' given in Thakurji's 'prasad' and himself distributed the 'prasad' to the devotees.

He said whenever a person faces any problem, he remembers his God. He does not remember any leader or party, he added.

"When a person in trouble remembers God, his courage increases. Therefore, there should be no politics of discrimination in the name of religion," Vadra said.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of being a party doing "politics of discrimination", he said calling the Congress anti-Sanatan is the BJP's own way of publicity. His (Robert Vadra) entire family is secular and away from discrimination, he added.

Assuring the victory of the INDIA bloc, he said, "In the coming time, we will form a secular government in the country. Will keep the country secular.

"The new alliance that has been formed will be kept strong. Because our thinking is to strengthen the country," he said.

Referring to the BJP, he said a secular government should be established in the country and the (INDIA) bloc is working strongly in this direction.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi working to make the Congress and the alliance victorious, he said both of them are also working very hard.

They are ready to help the people and want to find solutions to their problems.

"It is a prayer to Banke Bihari that there should be happiness and peace in the country. I also wish for Rahul and Priyanka that they definitely succeed," he said.