Rahul Gandhi Alleges Kerala CM Vijayan is 'Afraid' of Modi

Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging a compromised position due to corruption and an alliance with Narendra Modi, during an election rally in Kochi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi alleges Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is 'afraid' of PM Modi due to corruption allegations and a desire to protect his children.

Gandhi referenced the Exalogic case involving Vijayan's daughter, Veena, accusing the CM of sacrificing governance for protection.

Gandhi criticised the LDF's alignment with what he called 'the worst political force' and their impact on constitutional freedoms.

Gandhi reiterated criticism of Modi, citing Adani Group issues and silence on the Sabarimala gold loss incident.

The Congress-led UDF promises five guarantees if elected, including free travel for women and financial support for students and entrepreneurs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that he is "afraid" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he wants to protect his children.

Addressing an election rally in Fort Kochi, Rahul claimed that the CM was "compromised" by corruption and made an apparent reference to the Exalogic case allegedly involving his daughter, without naming anyone.

The case involves allegations of illegal financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, a now-defunct IT firm owned by Vijayan's daughter, Veena.

"Which father will not try to protect his children? But the problem is that you allowed things that now require protection. You did things that require protection," he said.

Rahul said it was important to understand whose protection a Left Front leader was seeking.

"He is seeking the protection of the most right-wing forces in the country. That is the nature of politics in Kerala," he alleged.

"The CM is sacrificing governance to protect his children. His past actions had trapped him, with the people of Kerala bearing the consequences," he claimed.

Accusations Against LDF and Modi

Rahul further alleged that the LDF was no longer a Left formation but had aligned with "the worst political force" in the country, which he said targets people based on their faith-whether Christians, Muslims, Sikhs or Jains.

He termed it a "direct attack" on the Constitution of India, which guarantees freedom of belief.

"How can the CM stand with them? How can he not feel ashamed after his Left training? He is aligned with this force," Gandhi said, adding that Vijayan must answer to the people of Kerala.

Rahul also reiterated his criticism of Modi, alleging that the PM was under pressure from US President Donald Trump over issues related to the Adani Group and the Epstein files.

He further alleged that Modi's silence on the Sabarimala gold loss incident indicated "an attempt to help" the CPI(M), whose leaders were arrested in connection with the case.

UDF's Promises

Rahul said the Congress-led UDF would implement its five guarantees if voted to power.

The guarantees are free travel for all women on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, Rs 1,000 per month for college-going girl students, an increase in the monthly social welfare pension to Rs 3,000, health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh for families, and interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for young entrepreneurs.

He added that the people of Kerala would be treated as partners in governance to drive the state's development and transformation.

Rahul said he had learnt a great deal from Kerala and expressed gratitude for the support he received from the people, especially during difficult times.

"In good times, everyone comes. In bad times, only those who love you stand by you. Kerala has shown me that love and affection, and I feel the same for you," he said.

He also said he had gained valuable experience as the MP from Wayanad and remarked that the constituency effectively has "two MPs"-himself and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi.