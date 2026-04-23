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'India is great': US in damage-control mode after Trump's 'hellholes' repost

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 21:44 IST

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Following a controversial social media repost, the US embassy has reaffirmed President Trump's positive view of India as a 'great country' with a strong leader, aiming to reassure relations between the two nations.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points

  • The President has said that India is a great country with a very good friend of him at the top.
  • The spokesperson did not specify where and when Trump made the remarks that India is a great country.
  • Controversy arose from Trump reposting comments referring to India as a 'hellhole'.
  • India's external affairs ministry acknowledges reports of the controversy.

The US on Thursday sought to control the damage done by a controversial social media repost by US President Donald Trump, putting out a message that the American leader believes India is a "great" country led by a "good friend of mine".

US embassy statement on India-US relations

The President has said, "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top", the spokesperson of the US embassy said.

 

The spokesperson's statement came in response to queries from the Indian media about the controversy created by Trump reposting on social media comments by radio show host Michael Savage that referred to India, China and some other countries as "hellholes".

Context of Trump's Remarks

The spokesperson did not specify where and when Trump made the remarks that India is a great country.

Savage had made the comments in the context of a case in the US supreme court challenging birthright citizenship.

India's response

When asked about the controversy, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We have seen some reports. That is where I leave it."

The US and India have been strengthening ties in recent years through various strategic partnerships and dialogues.
 
This incident highlights the importance of clear communication and diplomatic efforts in maintaining positive relations between the two countries.
 
The US embassy's quick response indicates the significance Washington places on its relationship with New Delhi.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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