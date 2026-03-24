Why India Doesn't Track Hate Speech Against Northeast Citizens

The Indian government clarifies its stance on tracking hate speech against people from Northeast India, explaining why centralised data is not maintained and outlining measures taken to address discrimination concerns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Indian government does not maintain centralised data on hate speech and discrimination against people from Northeast India.

Policing and public order are state subjects, making state governments responsible for addressing these crimes.

The National Crime Records Bureau publishes crime data received from states, but it doesn't specifically track hate speech against Northeast people.

Existing legal provisions allow action against hate comments and racial acts, including those targeting people from the Northeast.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken steps like issuing advisories and setting up monitoring committees to address safety and discrimination concerns.

No centralised data is maintained on incidents of "hate speech, racial slurs, harassment and discrimination" against people from the Northeast, the government said on Tuesday while stressing that policing and public order fall under the domain of state governments.

Responding to a question by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said states are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crimes, and prosecution of offenders.

'Police' and 'Public Order' are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. The state governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies," Rai said.

He said the National Crime Records Bureau compiles and publishes crime data received from states and union territories in its "Crime in India" reports, which are available till 2023.

However, "data on incidents of hate speech, racial slurs, harassment and discrimination against persons from the North-Eastern States is not maintained centrally", the minister said.

He added that existing legal provisions enable action against hate comments, gestures and racial acts, including those targeting people from the Northeast.

Government Initiatives to Combat Discrimination

Rai also outlined steps taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs to address concerns related to safety and discrimination. These include advisories to states and UTs, appointment of nodal officers to handle grievances, and sensitisation of law enforcement agencies.

He said initiatives such as the Special Police Unit for North East Region (SPUNER) in Delhi Police, along with dedicated helplines and email IDs, have been introduced to facilitate complaint registration and support for victims.

Rai also said a three-member monitoring committee, set up following a Supreme Court judgment, regularly reviews issues of racial discrimination and grievance redressal concerning people from the Northeast living in different parts of the country.