Questions on pacts with insurgents in northeast 'removed': Manipur MP

Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam has claimed that his questions relating to agreements the government has signed with insurgent groups in the northeastern states were "removed" from the list of starred questions scheduled for March 11, 2025.

IMAGE: Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 11, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

The Inner Manipur MP alleged that this was a "serious infringement" on his rights and privileges as an elected Member of Parliament.

Akoijam said he met with Speaker Om Birla and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday and appraised them of the "unusual episode".

"My name was listed (16th in the list) in the ballot for Starred Questions scheduled for 11 March, 2025. However, when the list of the Starred Questions for the said seating date was released, my name was found missing. In short, my questions were removed," he said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"To the best of my knowledge, my questions (see below) do not fall under any of the rules/concerns on the admissibility of questions," he said.

"This is undoubtedly a serious infringement on my rights and privileges as an elected Member of Parliament. It undermines my constitutionally mandated duty and responsibility of exercising the legislative oversight function," Akoijam claimed.

The Congress leader said he had written a letter to the secretary general on the March 6, 2025, seeking clarification.

"Unfortunately, there was no response from his office," he said.

Akoijam said he had raised the issue during zero hours on Wednesday and later on met the Speaker who, as the custodian of the House (Lok Sabha), has taken note of the issue, and told me that his office "will do the necessary next week".

His questions were under the title -- Rehabilitation of insurgent groups in the North East States.

How many agreements the government has signed with insurgent/armed groups in the northeastern states, state-wise to date, he had asked along with other sub questions.