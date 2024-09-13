'Guns Never Bring Peace'

'They only bring pieces. Dialogue is the only way forward.'

'We should get people who have influence to bring the community leaders to sit across the table and talk.'

'Otherwise, our adversaries across the borders will add fuel to the fire. Let's not give them a chance.'

IMAGE: A view of a damaged house after the recent drone bombings at Koutruk village, in Imphal West, September 09, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Dialogue is the only way forward in Manipur. We should get people who have influence to bring the community leaders to sit across the table and talk."

"Otherwise, our adversaries across the borders will add fuel to the fire. Let's not give them a chance," says Major Mohammad Ali Shah (retd) who served with the Assam Rifles in the North East and has been talking about Manipur on his Youtube channel since trouble began last year.

The former army officer was recently awarded the Director General Assam Rifles' commendation card for debunking false information about the paramilitary force in charge of border security and counter-insurgency in the North East.

"I will not blame the government entirely. What have we done as citizens to know more about Manipur? We don't even have the basic understanding of Manipur and its people," Mohammad Ali Shah says in a conversation with Rediff.com's Archana Masih.

More than a year after violence started in Manipur why is the situation still not under control?

The violence broke out on May 3, 2023, but the undercurrents were developing for quite some time.

The fact is both Meiteis and Kukis have a history of ethnic clashes -- in 1994 there was the infamous Naga-Kuki clash. In 1997 they were Kuki-Meitei confrontation.

There are different tribes within the Kukis. Then among the Meiteis, there are Hindus, Muslims and Christians Meiteis. In 1993 also, they was a clash between the Pangals and Meiteis, between the Muslims and Hindus.

The history of ethnic violence has resulted in deep wounds, but somewhere along the way the wounds had healed.

However, the situation in Manipur has gone out of control since last year. We are unable to curb it.

The army has been given a responsibility, but their hands are tied behind their backs. Security forces do not have adequate powers to curb the situation.

There is a lack of political will.

IMAGE: Biramangol College students protest after the recent violence in different areas and districts at Sawombung in Imphal, September 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

When there is such a deep chasm between the two communities, what could be the way forward?

The government should have been more proactive and immediately got interlocutors who could communicate with both communities.

They formed the Peace Committee of 51 members last year which included Meiteis, Kukis, Nagas and some political figures, but it was debunked by the members because their names were included without their consent.

I believe that the Peace Committee should have had interlocutors who were neither Meitei or Kuki. The Intelligence Bureau should have had a list of people who are passionate about Manipur and understood the state.

Secondly, we shy away from speaking about Manipur, but we are very vocal when it comes to Ukraine, Israel, Russia, China or Taiwan. We should concentrate on our own home; the nation should be out first priority.

Manipur is a beautiful state which has given us icons like Mirabai Chanu and Mary Kom. We should be grateful to Manipuri people from both the communities and also the Nagas.

I also say that it's not a fight between Christians and Hindus or Kukis and Meiteis, but it is someone's sinister design to make two brothers fight.

Both Meiteis and Kukis want to live and pray in peace, but unfortunately that is not happening.

There have been drone and rocket attacks recently which has resulted in an escalation of violence in the past week after a period of lull.

Indeed it is alarming, distressing and concerning. There is also a lot of information warfare and peddling of fake news.

Drone is a lethal weapon. It was predicted many years earlier that drones would be the lethal weapons of tomorrow.

To operate a drone needs extensive training, understanding, practice, funds and expenditure. It is not as simple like using drone cameras for wedding photography!

It is a specialised, sophisticated technology.

IMAGE: The Indian Army recovers a significant quantities of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores during the joint operation along with the Manipur police, CRPF and BSF in Churachandpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Against the background of the rocket attacks, student protests, curfew and Internet suspension in the last few days, does peace between the peoples have a chance in Manipur?

Unfortunately, scores of people from both communities have been displaced and are living in relief camps. Both are suffering.

And what do they want?

Peace.

I will not blame the government entirely. What have we done as citizens to know more about Manipur? We don't even have the basic understanding of Manipur.

People from the North East are very ethical, honest, hardworking, cultured people. That is has been my experience.

IMAGE: CRPF personnel deployed at Gamgiphai, the interstate check post border after the recent violence in different areas and districts, in Kangpokpi/Imphal West. Photograph: ANI Photo

You were awarded a commendation card by the Assam Rifles recently years after you left service. What were the reasons for the award?

I consider it the biggest honour, especially because it has come to me so many years after I hung up my boots.

Since May 2023 I have done many interviews with Manipur politicians, MLAs, ministers, former DGPs, former GOCs etc. I have tried to dispel fake news and gone on shows and groups to discuss how do we bring in peace?

I've been very, very vocal about bringing peace from both sides. I have both Meitei and Kuki friends. That could be the reason.

I know the people of Manipur, from all tribes and communities. I have Kuki, Meitei and Naga friends. I know Manipur better than my own hometown.

I love Manipur.

When I started talking extensively about Manipur on my YouTube channel, people told me, 'What do you get out of it? Who's going to watch your interviews?'

I said whether people are interested or not, it is my moral and ethical duty to do this for the land that I love so much.

IMAGE: People protest against the recent violence in Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

What should be done urgently to find a resolution and bring peace?

Guns will never bring peace. They only bring pieces. Dialogue is the only way forward.

We should get people who have influence to bring the community leaders to sit across the table and talk.

Otherwise, our adversaries across the borders will add fuel to the fire. Let's not give them a chance.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com