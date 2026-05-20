Putin, Xi pledge to dismantle global hegemonism

President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping have aligned to counter global hegemony and build a multipolar world order during high-level talks in Beijing.

IMAGE: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on May 20, 2026. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

Key Points Putin and Xi reaffirm commitment to dismantling global hegemonism and building a multipolar world.

Russia-China partnership has reached an unprecedented peak, serving as a model for modern interstate relations.

BRICS bloc, including Russia, China, and India, accounts for over 50% of the global population and 40% of global GDP.

Xi Jinping calls for higher quality of strategic coordination to counter unilateralism and hegemonism.

Xi warns of escalating tensions in West Asia, urging diplomatic resolution over military conflict.

In a powerful display of strategic alignment, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reaffirmed their commitment to dismantling global hegemonism and building a 'multipolar world'.

During high-level talks in Beijing, both leaders emphasised that the comprehensive partnership between their nations has reached an unprecedented peak, serving as a model for modern interstate relations.

The high-stakes summit comes at a time of deep geopolitical shifts and arrives just days after US President Donald Trump's official visit to the Chinese capital.

Deepening Russia-China Cooperation

Celebrating a quarter-century of rapidly expanding ties, President Putin highlighted the deep-rooted collaboration that has come to define the Moscow-Beijing axis, Sputnik reported.

"Russia-China cooperation has expanded greatly over 25 years. Our two countries maintain close contacts and actively work on mutual projects and initiatives," Putin stated, adding that the ultimate goal of this synergy remains the 'well-being and prosperity of the Russian and Chinese peoples'.

A cornerstone of this expanding influence is the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) bloc, of which Russia, China, and India are founding members.

The coalition has grown exponentially, now accounting for over 50% of the global population and 40% of global GDP.

Countering Unilateralism and Hegemonism

Chinese President Xi Jinping echoed Putin's sentiments, calling for a higher quality of strategic coordination to counter a turbulent global landscape marked by a resurgence of 'unilateralism and hegemonism', reported Xinhua.

In a significant diplomatic move, Xi agreed to extend the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, praising its enduring relevance.

"Today, the international landscape is undergoing momentous changes, and the world risks returning to the law of the jungle," Xi warned.

"As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important major countries in the world, China and Russia should take a strategic and long-term perspective... and work to make the global governance system more just and reasonable."

Addressing Global Flashpoints

Beyond bilateral ties, the leaders addressed pressing global flashpoints.

President Xi issued a stark warning regarding the escalating tensions in West Asia, noting that the Gulf region stands at a critical juncture between war and peace.

He called for an immediate end to all hostilities in the region, urging diplomatic resolution over military conflict.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, this trip marks Putin's 25th official visit to China. The ministry emphasised the profound strategic alignment and the deep personal rapport between the two leaders, who have met dozens of times since Xi assumed office in 2012 and routinely refer to each other as 'dear friends'.

Moving forward, the comprehensive itinerary will see both sides engage in extensive deliberations covering multi-sectoral economic cooperation, bilateral ties, and shared regional security concerns.