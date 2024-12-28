HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Putin apologises for Azerbaijan plane crash, offers explanation

Putin apologises for Azerbaijan plane crash, offers explanation

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 28, 2024 21:11 IST

x

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday apologised to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 in which 38 passengers were killed near Aktau in Kazakhstan, Euro News reported.

IMAGE: Visuals of emergency and rescue operations at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan on December 25, 2024. Photograph: Azamat Sarsenbayev/Reuters

According to Kremlin sources, Putin has reportedly called Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, to apologise, after the fatal plane crash on Wednesday, adding that he also expressed his deep and sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

During a phone call with President Aliyev, it was noted that the plane had repeatedly attempted to land at the airport in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, as per Euro News.

 

Further, Putin claimed that at the time, Grozny, as well as the cities of Mozdok and Vladikavkaz 'were attacked by Ukrainian combat unmanned aerial vehicles, and Russian air defence systems repelled these attacks'.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 38 after an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashed near Kazakhstan's Aktau city on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

The plane, which had 62 passengers and five crew members on board, crashed after being forced to make an emergency landing about three kilometres from Aktau.

"The situation is not very good, 38 dead," Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said as quoted by Russia's Interfax news agency, Al Jazeera reported.

The Embraer 190 aircraft was en route from Azerbaijan's capital Baku to Grozny, a Russian city in the North Caucasus.

Azerbaijan's prosecutor general's office earlier said that 32 out of the 67 people on board survived the crash.

"We cannot disclose any investigation results at this time. All possible scenarios are being examined, and the necessary expert analyses are underway," it said in a statement, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Azerbaijan Airlines announced it would suspend all flights from Baku to Russia's Chechnya region until the investigation is concluded, Al Jazeera reported, quoting Russian state news agency TASS.

Russia's aviation watchdog said in a statement that preliminary information suggested the pilots decided to make an emergency landing after a bird strike.

Aktau is located on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan and Russia.

Preliminary reports show that the plane requested to land at an alternative airport before the accident due to heavy fog in Grozny.

Passengers included citizens from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Al Jazeera reported.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Ukraine Continues To Mourn Its Dead
Ukraine Continues To Mourn Its Dead
400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting
400 Days Of War In Ukraine And Counting
Russian missile caused Kazakhstan crash: Initial probe
Russian missile caused Kazakhstan crash: Initial probe
'Russia Wants To Terrorise Ukraine'
'Russia Wants To Terrorise Ukraine'
Indian youth tricked into Ukraine war recalls horror
Indian youth tricked into Ukraine war recalls horror

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Tips To Get In Shape For Your D-Day

webstory image 2

5 Small Changes, Big Impact In 2025!

webstory image 3

What India Craves For

VIDEOS

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat 3:28

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat

Ranbir, Alia jet off for New Year's vacation with daughter Raha0:50

Ranbir, Alia jet off for New Year's vacation with...

Watch: Dr Manmohan Singh's last journey with full State honors4:36

Watch: Dr Manmohan Singh's last journey with full State...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD