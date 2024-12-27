News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Initial probe says Russian missile caused Kazakhstan crash

Initial probe says Russian missile caused Kazakhstan crash

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 27, 2024 07:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Following the preliminary investigations into the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 in which 38 passengers were killed near Aktau in Kazakhstan, it was revealed that a Russian missile was responsible for the crash, Euronews reported on Thursday, citing sources from the Azerbaijani government.

IMAGE: Visuals of emergency and rescue operations at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan on December 25, 2024. Photograph: Azamat Sarsenbayev/Reuters

The Azerbaijan Airline flight, carrying 62 passengers and five crew members, crashed on Wednesday after being forced to make an emergency landing about three kilometres from Aktau.

The Embraer 190 aircraft was en route from Azerbaijan's capital Baku to Grozny, a Russian city in the North Caucasus.

 

Euronews claimed, citing sources, that the missile was fired during a drone operation above Grozny in Russia, hitting the aircraft mid-flight, with the shrapnel injuring passengers and crew members.

The damaged plane was denied permission to land at any Russian airports, despite requests from the pilots, and was directed to continue across the Caspian Sea towards Aktau, the report said.

The missile was launched from a Pantsir-S air defence system, Euronews reported, citing sources from the Baku-based international outlet AnewZ.

According to Euronews, citing Russian sources, it was confirmed that, at the time, Russian air defence forces were targeting Ukrainian drones in the region.

Khamzat Kadyrov, head of Chechnya's Security Council in Russia, acknowledged a drone attack on Grozny that morning, though there were no casualties or damage.

This incident would mark the second instance in a decade where Russian forces have downed a commercial aircraft, following the MH17 tragedy in Ukraine, if the preliminary information is confirmed, Euronews stated.

The crash also mirrors an incident from November 2018, when an Air Astana flight, losing hydraulics over Portugal, was safely landed with the assistance of the Portuguese Air Force.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Bodies of 4 found 56 years after IAF plane crash
Bodies of 4 found 56 years after IAF plane crash
65 Ukrainian PoWs killed in Russian plane crash
65 Ukrainian PoWs killed in Russian plane crash
Brazil: Plane with 62 aboard crashes, all feared dead
Brazil: Plane with 62 aboard crashes, all feared dead
How Dr Manmohan Singh became India's 'reforms' man
How Dr Manmohan Singh became India's 'reforms' man
'Kohli has accepted the charge; taken responsibility'
'Kohli has accepted the charge; taken responsibility'
R-Day Parade Rehearsals In Full Swing
R-Day Parade Rehearsals In Full Swing
PIX: Smith hits ton as Australia pile on the runs
PIX: Smith hits ton as Australia pile on the runs
More like this
Plane crashed in Afghanistan not Indian: Officials
Plane crashed in Afghanistan not Indian: Officials
Debris of IAF plane found 7.5 years after crash
Debris of IAF plane found 7.5 years after crash

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances