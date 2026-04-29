Puri Jagannath Temple Plans New Dress Code: No jeans, shirt

According to the recommendations, reviewed by Business Standard, any dress code shall always be akin to Hindu culture.

IMAGE: A view of Shree Jagannath Temple, in Puri. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

After several prominent temples in southern India enforced traditional dress norms for devotees, it is now Odisha's turn.

The state may soon introduce a new dress code at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The Odisha State Law Commission has recommended that the state government ban entry of women clad in shirts and jeans, or pants and shirts, into the 12th century shrine.

Key Points Odisha Law Commission proposes formal dress code at Puri's Jagannath Temple, restricting certain modern attire for devotees.

Women wearing shirts, jeans, or pants may be barred, while traditional attire like saree or salwar-kameez is recommended.

Amendments to Shri Jagannath Temple Act proposed to legally enforce dress norms and address earlier implementation challenges.

Authorities say dress code aims to preserve sanctity, discipline, and spiritual atmosphere within temple premises.

Scholars urge sensitive implementation considering diverse pilgrims and evolving social realities across India and abroad.

Jagannath Temple Dress Code Plan

The panel, headed by Justice Biswanath Rath, has proposed a formal dress code.

Since the existing Act and rules related to the temple need to be amended to enforce the dress code, the Commission has proposed inserting a specific definition and provision relating to a "dress code" in the Shri Jagannath Temple Act.

Women Dress Restrictions Proposed

According to the recommendations, reviewed by Business Standard, any dress code shall always be akin to Hindu culture.

"Sevaks (servitors) and pujaris (priests) attached to Lord Jagannath Temple, while on duty, should wear their traditional attire.

"Male pilgrims shall wear dhoti and kurta, or pant and shirt, or chudidar with pyjama, or patto with a gamcha (cotton towel) on the shoulder," the Commission suggested.

For women above the age of 10 years, the panel has prescribed sari and blouse or salwar-kameez, while girls below 10 years may wear frock, gown, or salwar-kameez.

However, the recommendations explicitly state that women wearing shirts and jeans, or pants and shirts, should not be allowed to enter the temple.

Odisha Law Commission Recommendations

Although the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), which manages the day-to-day affairs of the shrine, had made the dress code mandatory from January 1, 2024, and banned entry for devotees wearing half pants, shorts, torn/ripped jeans, skirts, and sleeveless dresses, it could not be enforced properly.

Jagannath culture researchers said this could possibly be due to the lack of enforcement provisions in the Act, which is why the Law Commission has recommended certain amendments.

Temple Sanctity and Cultural Norms

They said adherence to a dignified dress code can help preserve the sanctity of the shrine and enhance the spiritual experience of devotees.

"Clothing in temples has traditionally been associated not merely with appearance, but with cultivating humility, serenity, and a devotional mindset.

"When people enter a sacred space in decent and culturally appropriate attire, it creates a sense of purity, discipline, and inner calm.

"Proper dress often influences the mind positively, making devotees feel more respectful, focused, and spiritually connected," said Pradip Dash, former administrator (Niti) of Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri.

Debate Over Dress Code Enforcement

However, some scholars underlined that any formal dress code should be implemented sensitively, keeping in mind changing social realities and the needs of pilgrims arriving from across India and abroad.

Officials of SJTA, which had earlier appealed to devotees to wear traditional and decent attire while visiting the shrine, reiterated that decorum within the temple precincts remains a priority.

"The administration has been consistently encouraging pilgrims to respect the spiritual atmosphere of the temple through appropriate behaviour and dress.

"We have earlier advised devotees to come in sober and traditional attire befitting the sanctity of the shrine.

"The objective is not exclusion, but preservation of the dignity and sacred character of the temple," said an SJTA official.

Several temples and religious institutions in India have introduced dress codes that restrict jeans, shirts, short western wear, ripped jeans, skirts, and tops, especially for women devotees.

If accepted and legislated by the Odisha government, the law panel's recommendation could significantly alter how pilgrims and visitors prepare for entry into one of the country's most-visited temples.

"The recommendations are under active consideration of the government. Discussions are on with stakeholders for the proposed amendment in the Act," said a senior official of the Law department.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff