Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple enforces new dress code

January 28, 2025 21:45 IST

Devotees wearing short skirts or revealing clothes will not be allowed in the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai from next week, as per a dress code announced on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Devotees wait in queues to offer prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, on New Year's Day, January 1, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT) said devotees would have to wear decent and body-covering clothes, preferably decent Indian attire.

Starting next week, devotees wearing revealing or inappropriate attire will not be allowed to enter the temple situated in the Prabhadevi area, the SSGTT said.

 

The Trust said the dress code decision followed several complaints regarding inappropriate clothing causing discomfort to other devotees.

'Devotees wearing trousers with cuts or torn fabric, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts will not be permitted inside the temple,' the order stated.

The Trust said the temple attracts thousands of devotees daily from across the country and that many visitors had expressed concerns about attire that they felt was disrespectful in a place of worship.

'After receiving repeated requests, the temple trust decided to implement the dress code to preserve the sanctity of the temple,' it said.

The Trust clarified that the dress code is being introduced to ensure that all devotees feel comfortable during their visit and to maintain decorum within the temple premises.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
