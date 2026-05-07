Punjab To Enact Anti-Drug Law To Confiscate Properties

Punjab is set to introduce a stringent anti-drug law that will allow the government to confiscate properties of drug smugglers, aiming to curb the drug menace in the state.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab government to introduce anti-drug law allowing confiscation of drug smugglers' properties.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accuses previous governments of patronising drug traffickers.

Stricter punishments and denial of easy bail for drug-related offences are planned.

Anti-sacrilege law enacted with stricter penalties, including life imprisonment.

Mann criticises BJP, alleging divisive politics and disruption of welfare schemes.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government will bring an anti-drug law under which drug smugglers' properties will be confiscated.

Speaking on the second day of his 'Shukrana Yatra', Mann accused previous governments of patronising drug traffickers, allowing the menace to spread across Punjab.

Anti-Sacrilege Law Implementation

The chief minister has been leading the state-wide four-day yatra as a sign of "gratitude" for the implementation of the anti-sacrilege law.

Mann further said that following the enactment of the anti-sacrilege law, the Punjab government will bring an even harsher law against the drug menace.

"Now, properties of drug smugglers will be confiscated, they will face strict punishment, and easy bail will no longer be possible. Earlier, many accused even got bail directly from police stations. This system will end," he said.

Stricter Punishment for Sacrilege

Mann also said those committing 'beadbi' (sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib) in Punjab will no longer escape punishment, asserting that it ensures stricter punishment for sacrilege acts, including life imprisonment.

While addressing gatherings at Adampur and Kartarpur, Mann lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal, alleging that, except for the Akalis, the entire 'Sikh Sangat' is welcoming the anti-sacrilege law.

Thanking the people for showering immense love and affection during the 'yatra', Mann said he considers himself fortunate that the Almighty entrusted him with the sacred responsibility of enacting a stringent law against the desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

"Earlier, every few days, Punjabis had to hear painful news of 'beadbi', but the accused often escaped because the law was weak. With the blessings of the people and the grace of the Almighty, we got the opportunity to strengthen this law," he added.

"The opposition parties repeatedly claimed that the law would never get passed, would get stuck with the President, or would not receive the Governor's approval," he said.

However, he said, the Punjab government consulted the country's best legal experts to ensure the law was constitutionally strong and future-proof.

Criticism of BJP Policies

Targeting the BJP, Mann said, wherever the saffron party comes to power, it shuts down welfare schemes meant for the poor and common people.

"They shut down 'Mohalla Clinics' in Delhi, and if they come to Punjab, they will do the same here too. These parties are against pro-people initiatives and have a narrow mindset towards public welfare," he alleged.

Referring to the twin blasts in Jalandhar and Amritsar, Mann repeated his claims that the BJP was responsible for the incident, calling it "signs of the BJP's political entry tactics in Punjab".

"Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads unrest and fear. They try to make Sikhs and Hindus fight among themselves, but Punjabis refuse to fall into this trap. Even during the darkest days of militancy, Punjab's communal harmony remained intact, and people celebrated festivals together," he said.

Call for Unity and Development

Cautioning people against divisive politics, Mann said Punjab has already suffered enough dark days, and now, the focus must remain on development and progress.

"For the first time, world-class schools and hospitals are being built in Punjab. We are fully committed to creating a 'Rangla Punjab' and no stone will be left unturned for this cause," he added.