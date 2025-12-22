HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Class 7 girl raped for months, delivers baby; accused held

Class 7 girl raped for months, delivers baby; accused held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 22, 2025 11:08 IST

x

A 15-year-old girl, a victim of repeated rape that she kept hidden out of fear, gave birth to a child, police in Gurugram said on Sunday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The class 7 girl delivered a boy at the civil hospital.

Police have arrested 34-year-old Rajesh, a private firm employee, for allegedly raping the girl several times between December 2024 and March.

 

They said Rajesh vacated his rented house in February this year after realising that he may have caused the girl to become pregnant.

He was booked at the Sector 10 Police Station and sent to judicial custody, they said.

According to police, neither the victim nor her family knew about the pregnancy until she went into labour on Tuesday.

The girl continued to go to school throughout her pregnancy.

All this while, police said, Rajesh forced her to keep the secret with threats of violence.

"The victim is yet to be discharged from the hospital. Once she is, she and her parents will be counselled by the Child Welfare Committee and her statement will be recorded before a magistrate," said the Gurugram Police spokesperson.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Alarming Rise Of Sexual Violence Against Dalit Women
Alarming Rise Of Sexual Violence Against Dalit Women
TN: Pregnant woman thrown out of moving train, 1 held
TN: Pregnant woman thrown out of moving train, 1 held
Out for dinner, medical student gang-raped in Bengal
Out for dinner, medical student gang-raped in Bengal
'Doc who killed self after rape asked to change reports'
'Doc who killed self after rape asked to change reports'
HC denies permission to rape victim to terminate 27-week pregnancy
HC denies permission to rape victim to terminate 27-week pregnancy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Sonamarg Transforms Into a White Wonderland After Fresh Snowfall0:57

Sonamarg Transforms Into a White Wonderland After Fresh...

PM Modi closely inspects model of Assam Valley Ammonia-Urea project0:20

PM Modi closely inspects model of Assam Valley...

'Who is the king of the jungle', RSS Chief's Message of Unity for Hindus2:40

'Who is the king of the jungle', RSS Chief's Message of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO