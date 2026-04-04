Punjab Jails Minister Reviews Prison System, Urges Crackdown on Illegal Activities

Punjab Jails Minister Ravjot Singh is implementing stronger measures to combat illegal activities within the state's prisons and improve overall correctional services.

Key Points Punjab Jails Minister Ravjot Singh reviewed the state's prison system, focusing on curbing illegal activities and improving operations.

Key initiatives discussed included addressing prison overcrowding and managing high-risk prisoners more effectively.

The proposed Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Bill and the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners Bill were reviewed.

Infrastructure projects, such as the high-security jail in Ludhiana and a women's open jail in Patiala, are being expedited.

The minister emphasised integrity and dedication in service, calling for improved correctional and rehabilitation efforts for inmates.

Punjab Jails Minister Ravjot Singh on Saturday reviewed the functioning of the state prisons department and called for stronger measures to curb illegal activities in prisons while chairing a meeting of jail superintendents at the District Administrative Complex here.

Senior officers, including Additional Director General of Police (Jails) Arun Pal Singh, Deputy Inspector General (Jails) Surinder Pal Singh Mand (Ferozepur and Patiala range), DIG (Jails) Sukhmander Singh Mann (Amritsar range) and DIG Headquarters Manmohan Kumar, along with all jail superintendents and officials of the prison headquarters, attended the meeting.

The interaction focused on the overall functioning of the department and key initiatives undertaken to address challenges such as overcrowding and management of high-risk prisoners, officials said. The minister was also briefed on the proposed Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Bill and the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners Bill, being considered by the state government.

Addressing Prison Challenges and Infrastructure

Discussions on restructuring the department, including the need for additional posts to strengthen operations across jails in Punjab, were also held. Jail superintendents raised issues related to staff shortages and infrastructure, including the functioning of sewerage treatment plants, repair of toilets inside prisons and renovation of residential complexes.

Officials also apprised the minister of ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects, including the construction of a high-security jail in Ludhiana and a proposed women's open jail in Patiala.

Singh directed that both projects be expedited to make them operational at the earliest. Addressing the officers, the minister emphasised integrity and dedication in service and called for stronger measures to curb illegal activities in prisons while improving correctional and rehabilitation efforts for inmates.