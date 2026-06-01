Punjab Police Raid Bikram Majithia's Home In Custody Case

Punjab Police have raided the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia amid allegations of forcibly entering a police station and freeing a detainee, escalating political tensions in the state.

Photograph: Sukhbir Singh Badal on Facebook

Key Points Punjab Police raided Bikram Singh Majithia's residence following allegations of forcibly entering a police station.

A lookout circular has been issued against Bikram Singh Majithia to prevent him from leaving the country.

Police allege Majithia and supporters unlawfully entered the police station, damaged case files, and freed a detainee.

Shiromani Akali Dal claims the arrest is a fabricated case of political vendetta.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the incident and take action against those involved.

Punjab Police conducted raids on Monday at the residences of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and others in connection with an incident where they allegedly "stormed" into a police station and attempted to forcibly release a detainee from police custody.

Police also issued a lookout circular against former Punjab minister Majithia to prevent him from leaving the country.

According to the Amritsar Rural Police, they visited Majithia's residence in the Green Avenue area of Amritsar, but he was not present.

The police said that Majithia, along with approximately 50 to 60 others, allegedly gained unauthorised access to the police station on Sunday. They searched various rooms "in utter disregard of the law" and caused damage to case files.

Police stated that action would be taken against anyone involved, regardless of their status, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed.

Akali Dal Alleges Political Vendetta

The Akali Dal, however, claimed that the arrested individual was a party polling agent in the recent civic body elections, asserting that he was held at the SHO's quarters instead of a police lock-up. They described the case as "fabricated" and linked it to "political vendetta."

Speaking to reporters outside Majithia's residence in Amritsar, Amritsar Rural Superintendent of Police Aditya Warrier stated that they were conducting searches to apprehend those involved in the Sunday incident.

He said Majithia was not present in his house when Amritsar Rural police reached there.

Warrier informed that an FIR had been registered in connection with Sunday's incident. "We came here to arrest those who were named in the FIR", the officer said.

Separately, addressing a press conference in Amritsar (Rural), Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Qasim Mir said Jobanpreet Singh was arrested on Sunday morning.

Police Detail Allegations Against Majithia

He explained that after Jobanpreet's formal arrest, an unlawful assembly gathered outside the Majitha police station, overpowering law enforcement and forcibly entering the premises in what appeared to be a premeditated plan to free him.

Mir noted that the crowd's entry was unauthorised, stating, "Bikram Singh Majithia was also part of this group, and they began searching police station rooms without authorisation and in utter disregard of the law.

"They also reached the room where Jobanpreet was being questioned. Our employees resisted, but they did not pay heed to us and were brandishing weapons. Our case files kept there were also damaged by them," he said.

He stated that Jobanpreet was forcibly removed from the room despite being in lawful police custody.

"The SHO and DSP Majitha reached the spot to control the situation. But the unlawful assembly confronted them. The police officers attempted to inform them that Jobanpreet had been formally arrested. Despite this, there was an attempt to remove him from police custody.

"Assaults on the police occurred, and the unlawful assembly used criminal force to deter public servants from performing their duties. An attempt was made to snatch the SHO's phone," the SSP said.

He noted that the police officials managed to regain custody of Jobanpreet. Following this, the crowd began raising slogans and attempted to create chaos, fostering an atmosphere of fear.

Investigation and Political Reactions

"After evaluating all available evidence, an FIR has been registered. Our raids are currently underway, and we will arrest the accused soon," he said.

He said a Special Investigation Team, led by a superintendent of police rank officer, has been formed in the matter. "No matter how highly one is placed, if anyone breaks the law, then law will take its course and action will follow," the SSP said.

Asked how many people have been named in the FIR, the SSP said according to videos available in the public domain, more than 50-60 persons were present.

Six to seven persons have been identified, and identification of the rest is underway, he said.

When questioned whether Majithia was leading the crowd, the SSP responded that he was part of the "unlawful assembly."

Reacting to the police action, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal described it as political vendetta. "They are frustrated. This is a planned operation by the Punjab government," he said.

He further said that just recently, AAP leader Talbir Gill had forcibly rescued one of his workers from police custody without any consequences. "Yet, Bikram Majithia is being targeted with a false case," Badal added.

Bathinda MP and Majithia's sister Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed the AAP government over the police action.

"The person who injured one of our Akali workers was taken out from a police station by the Majitha in-charge, and no action was taken against him. But in the case of someone held illegally at the SHO's residence without an FIR, an FIR was registered against Majithia when he was rescued," she told reporters here.

"All of Punjab is watching. This chief minister is frustrated. Why is he afraid of Majithia? Why is the police being misused? What wrong did Bikram do?" she questioned.

Legal Challenges and Counterclaims

The SAD has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the arrest of Jobanpreet.

SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler stated that before arresting anyone for offences carrying a penalty of seven years or less, police must issue a notice.

"Jobanpreet did not receive such a notice, and only now have they provided the grounds for his arrest," he explained.

The high court issued a notice regarding the matter for June 2.

"If someone is held illegally and is rescued by others, it is not an offence. The entire incident was recorded," Kler said, adding that they have not received a copy of the FIR registered against Majithia and others.

SAD leaders claim that Jobanpreet Singh, a party worker and election agent, was allegedly picked up from his home in the early hours of Sunday and was kept in the local SHO's quarters instead of a police lockup in Amritsar.

Bikram Singh Majithia and his supporters alleged that Jobanpreet was apprehended in a fabricated case due to political vendetta, as he was a polling agent for the SAD in the recently held civic body elections.

On Sunday, Majithia and supporters confronted the police officers; they said.