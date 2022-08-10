News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Akali leader Majithia granted bail in drugs case

Akali leader Majithia granted bail in drugs case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 10, 2022 11:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday granted bail to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case.

IMAGE: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Photograph: ANI Photo

A division bench of justices M S Ramachandra Rao and Sureshwar Thakur pronounced the verdict on the bail plea of Majithia, one of his counsels Arshdeep Singh Kler said.

Majithia had surrendered after the February 20 state assembly polls and is currently lodged in a Patiala jail.

 

The division bench had reserved the order on the plea of the Shiromani Akali Dal leader on July 29.

Majithia had approached the high court on May 23, seeking bail in the case registered against him under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in December 2021.

The former minister was booked under the NDPS Act on December 20 last year during the previous Congress government.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Majithia may have last laugh in poll-eve drug case
Majithia may have last laugh in poll-eve drug case
Channi, Randhawa conspired against me: Majithia
Channi, Randhawa conspired against me: Majithia
Enemy using drugs to destroy future generations: Army
Enemy using drugs to destroy future generations: Army
Making rebels ministers is murder of democracy: Sena
Making rebels ministers is murder of democracy: Sena
Raksha Bandhan: Style tips from Tara, Ananya, Mouni...
Raksha Bandhan: Style tips from Tara, Ananya, Mouni...
Bourses step up scrutiny of investors from Sikkim
Bourses step up scrutiny of investors from Sikkim
Poor being forced to buy flags for food: Varun Gandhi
Poor being forced to buy flags for food: Varun Gandhi
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

An Interview Every Parent MUST Read

An Interview Every Parent MUST Read

SIT quizzes Majithia for over 2 hours in drugs case

SIT quizzes Majithia for over 2 hours in drugs case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances