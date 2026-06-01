Police Hunt Akali Dal Leader Over Police Station Incident

Punjab Police have launched a manhunt for Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia following allegations of forcibly entering a police station and attempting to release a detainee, sparking claims of political vendetta.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Punjab Police are seeking to arrest Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for allegedly disrupting operations at Majitha police station.

Majithia and supporters allegedly forcibly entered the police station, assaulted officers, and damaged case files, according to police reports.

The Akali Dal claims the arrest of their polling agent, Jobanpreet Singh, was a fabricated case of political vendetta.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the incident and arrest those involved, regardless of their position.

Punjab Police on Monday constituted teams to arrest Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and some others for allegedly being involved in creating ruckus at Majitha police station in Amritsar and attempt to forcibly release a detainee from police custody.

According to the Amritsar Rural police on Monday, the police went to Majithia's Amritsar residence, but he was not present.

SAD leader Majithia and around 50-60 others allegedly forcibly entered the police station on Sunday, went around searching its rooms "in utter disregard of law", assaulted officers and damaged case files. Police said action will be taken regardless of "how highly one is placed" and an SIT has been formed in the matter.

Akali Dal Alleges Political Vendetta

Akali Dal, however, alleged the man who was arrested was a party polling agent in the recent civic body polls, and he was kept at an SHO's quarters instead of a police lock-up. This was a "fabricated" case linked to "political vendetta", the party alleged.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar outside the SAD leader's residence, Amritsar Rural Superintendent of police Aditya Warrier said they were conducting searches to nab those involved in the incident which took place on Sunday.

He said Majithia was not present in his house when Amritsar Rural police reached there.

Replying to a question, Warrier said an FIR had been registered in connection with yesterday's incident and added, "We had come to arrest Majithia."

Police Detail Incident at Majitha Station

Separately, addressing a press conference Amritsar (Rural), Senior Superintendent of Police, Suhail Mir Qasim said Jobanpreet Singh was arrested on Sunday morning pertaining to a case registered on May 30 at Majitha police station.

"When he was in lawful custody, after his formal arrest he was being questioned. Meanwhile, an unlawful assembly gathered outside the gate of the Majitha police station. They overpowered our employees and gained forcible entry under a preplanned conspiracy with an aim to free Jobanpreet," Mir said.

He said the entry of the crowd was illegal and unauthorised.

"Bikram Singh Majithia was part of this also and they started searching rooms of police stations without authorisiation and in utter disregard of law.

"They also reached the room where Jobanpreet was being questioned. Our employees resisted, but they did not pay heed. Our case files kept there were also damaged by them," he said.

He said after this, Jobanpreet was forcibly taken out of that room despite the fact he was in lawful police custody.

"During this, SHO and DSP Majitha reached the spot to control the situation. But the unlawful assembly confronted them. The police officers tried to tell them Jobanpreet's formal arrest has been done. Despite that attempt was made to take him out of police custody.

"Assault on police force took place and use of criminal force by the unlawful assembly was made to deter the public servants from discharge of their duty. Attempt was made to snatch the phone of the SHO," the SSP said.

He said the police officials, however, managed to take Jobanpreet back into their custody.

The crowd then raised slogans and tried to create ruckus and disorder and attempted to create an atmosphere of fear, he said.

Investigation Underway

"After evaluation of all evidence on record, an FIR has been registered. Our raids are going on. We will arrest the accused soon," he said.

He said a Special Investigation Team, led by a superintendent of police rank officer, has been formed in the matter.

"No matter how highly one is placed if anyone breaks the law, then law will take its course and action will follow," SSP said.

Asked how many people have been named in the FIR, the SSP said according to videos available in public domain, more than 50-60 persons were present.

Six to seven persons have been identified and identification of the rest is underway, he said.

Asked whether Majithia was leading the crowd, the SSP replied that he was part of the "unlawful assembly".

Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal dubbed the police action as political vendetta.

SAD leaders alleged that a party worker and election agent Jobanpreet Singh, was allegedly picked up from his home in the early hours of Sunday and kept in the local SHO's quarters instead of a police lockup in Amritsar.

Bikram Singh Majithia and his supporters alleged that Jobanpreet was picked up in a fabricated case due to political vendetta as he was a polling agent of SAD in the recently held civic body elections.

On Sunday, Majithia and supporters confronted police officers, they said.