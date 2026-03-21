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How Punjab Police and BSF Foiled a Major Drug Smuggling Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 21, 2026 17:15 IST

A coordinated effort between the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force successfully intercepted a major heroin smuggling attempt across the border in Fazilka, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police and BSF jointly foiled a cross-border heroin smuggling attempt in Fazilka.
  • 6.5 kg of heroin was recovered near the Mahtam Nagar village border outpost.
  • Pakistani smugglers attempted to exploit darkness to push narcotics into Indian territory.
  • Alert BSF troops fired rounds, leading to a joint search operation and the recovery of the consignment.
  • An investigation is underway to trace local smugglers and dismantle the drug network.

The Punjab Police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), foiled a major cross-border smuggling attempt by recovering 6.5 kg of heroin near a border outpost at Mahtam Nagar village in Fazilka on Saturday, officials said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that Pakistan-based smugglers crossed the zero line and operated close to the border fence. He said that the smugglers attempted to exploit the darkness to push narcotics into Indian territory.

 

Alert BSF troops fired several rounds to prevent the breach. A subsequent joint search operation led to the recovery of the consignment, the DGP said.

Operation Details and Investigation

Sharing operational details, Gursewak Singh, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Counter Intelligence, Ferozepur, said the operation was executed based on reliable inputs. Police teams and the BSF conducted the secret operation in Mahtam Nagar area where Pakistani smugglers tried to push the drugs.

"BSF troops responded promptly and successfully thwarted the attempt," the AIG said, adding that the operation resulted in a substantial recovery of narcotics from the spot.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace the local smuggler to unravel the entire network, the AIG added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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