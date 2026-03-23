Randhawa Family Demands Arrest of Ex-Minister Bhullar in Suicide Case

The family of a Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official, who died by suicide after alleging harassment, is demanding the immediate arrest of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, escalating the pressure on the Punjab government to act swiftly.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Family of deceased warehousing official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa issues 24-hour ultimatum for the arrest of ex-minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, accused of harassment leading to suicide.

Randhawa allegedly consumed poison, citing harassment by Bhullar over a warehouse tender, prompting calls for justice and a fair investigation.

The family alleges Randhawa was pressured to favour Bhullar's father in a warehouse tender and faced threats, leading to immense stress and the tragic suicide.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed an impartial probe and asked Bhullar to resign amid allegations of corruption and abetment of suicide.

The family of a warehousing corporation official, who committed suicide after alleging harassment by former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Monday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab government to arrest him.

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison early Saturday, and a video appeared in which he purportedly claimed harassment by Bhullar, who resigned as minister later in the day at the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amid the row.

The family of Randhawa has already said that they would not allow a post-mortem examination and cremation until Bhullar is arrested.

Speaking to the media in Amritsar on Monday, Randhawa's family expressed displeasure over Bhullar not being arrested yet and demanded that he be arrested at the earliest.

"It is my ultimatum that if nothing is done within 24 hours, then I, along with my children (two daughters and a son), will come on the roads," said Randhawa's wife Upinder Kaur, who is a science teacher.

A purported CCTV footage surfaced on social media on Monday, showing Randhawa consuming a poisonous substance.

The police on Saturday night booked Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbag Singh under sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A video surfaced on social media on Saturday in which Randhawa, who held the additional charge of Patti, was purportedly heard saying that he had consumed a poisonous substance and accused the transport minister of harassment.

"Kha layi 'celphos' tuhade yaar ne. Minister Laljit Bhullar de dar ton. Hun nahi main bachda," (Your friend has eaten celphos because of fear of minister Laljit Bhullar. I will not survive now)," Randhawa had said.

In her complaint lodged with the police, Randhawa's wife Kaur claimed that her husband was constantly pressurised to allot a warehouse tender to Bhullar's father and had even threatened to harm him and his family.

Kaur, in her complaint, which is part of the FIR, said her husband told her that he was continuously pressurised that the tender should be approved in the name of Bhullar's father under any circumstances.

Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and his PA Dilbagh Singh allegedly threatened that if the tender was not approved in the name of Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, then Randhawa and his family would have to face consequences, Randhawa's wife Kaur said in her complaint.

As per the FIR, Randhawa was called to Bhullar's residence on March 13 in Patti, where he was allegedly humiliated and assaulted.

Her husband, at a gunpoint, was forced to admit that he took Rs 10 lakh for allotting the warehouse tender to another party, Kaur alleged in her complaint.

Bhullar, the MLA from Patti in Tarn Taran, rejected the allegations against him as baseless.

On Saturday CM Mann said he had directed the chief secretary to conduct an impartial probe into the matter and asked the minister to step down for a fair probe.