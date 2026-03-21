Opposition Calls for CBI Investigation into Punjab Officer's Death

Following the tragic suicide of a Punjab government officer, allegedly due to ministerial harassment, opposition parties are demanding a CBI investigation and the arrest of the implicated minister, raising serious questions about corruption and governance in the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Punjab government officer, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, died by suicide, allegedly accusing a transport minister of harassment.

Haryana's Chief Minister and other political leaders are demanding a CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding the officer's death.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned amid allegations of abetment of suicide, but opposition parties are calling for his arrest.

Opposition leaders allege corruption and pressure on the officer to favour the minister's family in warehouse tenders.

The incident has sparked a political storm, with calls for accountability and a fair investigation to ensure justice for the deceased officer's family.

Several political leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, slammed the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over the recent suicide of a government officer.

They demanded a CBI investigation into the circumstances that led to the officer's death.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar tendered his resignation after the chief minister demanded it amid allegations of abetment of suicide.

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, ended his life by consuming poison on Friday.

In a purported video that surfaced on social media on Saturday, Randhawa, who held the additional charge of Patti, was heard accusing the transport minister of harassment.

Mann has directed the chief secretary to conduct an impartial probe into the matter.

Political Reactions and Demands

Addressing a rally in Punjab's Lehragaga, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of indulging in corruption, due to which even government officers are forced to take extreme steps.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia called Bhullar's resignation an "eye wash" and demanded his immediate arrest and a CBI probe. The government is indulging in "mere drama" and Bhullar could be given a clean chit within days, he said.

"If the government is serious about justice, it should register a murder case under Section 302 and take the minister into custody immediately," the SAD leader said.

Majithia claimed that handing over the probe to Chief Secretary K A P Sinha was part of a "cover-up operation." The chief secretary and state police were "puppets" of Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, and would act as directed, he alleged.

AAP, which claims to be "staunchly honest", has instead emerged as "staunchly dishonest", he said, alleging a gap between the party's claims and actions.

Majithia described Randhawa as an honest and capable officer who held a BSc, MSc and PhD in Agriculture and had done an MBA; he was given additional responsibilities, including that of the Tarn Taran district, due to his competence.

The SAD leaders alleged that continuous pressure was exerted on Randhawa to allot warehouse tenders in the name of Bhullar's father and "such circumstances were created that he was forced to take this extreme step."

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said Chief Minister Mann no longer has any moral basis to remain in power.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Jakhar said the BJP will fight at every level to ensure justice for the deceased officer's family.

"Earlier, people in Punjab were committing suicide due to their inability to pay extortion money under gangster rule. Now, even government officers are being forced to take their lives as they couldn't meet alleged demands from ministers," Jakhar said, stating that the death was akin to broad daylight murder of an officer.

He said Bhullar should be booked and arrested immediately.

Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa and MPs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Gurjeet Aujla, met Randhawa's bereaved family members in Amritsar.

Bajwa said the circumstances surrounding the death are extremely disturbing and raised serious questions.

He emphasised that the family deserves justice, and accountability must be ensured at all costs.

The LoP said serious allegations have surfaced against Bhullar, including claims of assault, coercion and sustained harassment.

"In such a grave situation, my first demand as the leader of the opposition is that an FIR should be registered immediately for abetment of suicide. Laljit Singh Bhullar must be arrested without delay, and the case should be handed over to the CBI for a fair and impartial investigation," he said.

Bajwa said the onus is on the Punjab government and police to demonstrate that Rule of Law prevails in the state and it applies equally to all.

Any delay or inaction will only deepen public mistrust and raise doubts about the government's intent, he said.