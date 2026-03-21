Why a Punjab Minister Resigned: Understanding the Allegations

Punjab Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has resigned following allegations connected to the suicide of a Warehouse Corporation district manager, prompting a government investigation.

Photograph: @bsmajithia/X

Key Points Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned after being implicated in the alleged suicide of a Warehouse Corporation district manager.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed a probe into the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

The deceased manager, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, allegedly named Laljit Singh Bhullar in a video before his death.

Opposition leader Bikram Singh Majithia has accused Bhullar of involvement in the suicide.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar tendered his resignation on Saturday, following directions from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, sources said.

The MLA from Patti in Tarn Taran was asked to resign in connection with the alleged suicide of a Warehouse Corporation district manager in Amritsar.

Mann has directed the chief secretary to conduct a probe into the matter.

Negligence of any kind will not be tolerated, he said.

Allegations Against the Minister

Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the manager, was heard saying that he had consumed some poisonous substance and named Laljit Singh Bhullar, the transport minister.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Randhawa died by suicide after consuming Celphos.

Majithia also alleged that Randhawa named Bhullar before his death.