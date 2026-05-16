Punjab Minister's ED Remand Extended In Money Laundering Probe

A Gurugram court extended Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora's ED remand by two days in a Rs 100-crore money laundering case, as the Enforcement Directorate investigates suspicious financial transactions and benami properties.

Key Points Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora's ED remand extended by two days in Rs 100-crore money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate sought further custody to investigate fund routing through shell companies and benami property purchases.

Searches at the minister's premises revealed important documents related to financial transactions and suspicious investments.

The ED is questioning Arora about his properties, bank accounts, and suspicious transactions related to money laundering.

Defence lawyers opposed the ED's plea for further remand, but the court granted a two-day extension.

A court here on Saturday extended by two days the ED remand of Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora in a Rs 100-crore money laundering case, officials said.

Arora was produced before the Gurugram court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the completion of his seven-day remand, they said.

The agency sought his custody for five more days, saying it needed to investigate the routing of funds through shell companies, the alleged purchase of benami properties, and examine multiple individuals linked to the case.

But the District and Sessions Judge extended the custody by two days.

Money Laundering Allegations Against Sanjeev Arora

According to the ED, Arora purchased property worth crores of rupees in Gurugram and was allegedly involved in suspicious financial transactions. The agency said the investigation has been underway for some time.

The ED claimed that during searches at the minister's premises, many important documents related to financial transactions and suspicious investments were recovered. Arora is being questioned based on these documents.

Arrest and Court Proceedings

The ED arrested Arora from his Chandigarh residence on May 9. Following his arrest, he was produced in the Gurugram Sessions Court, which granted the agency his custody for a week.

After completion of the remand period, the ED again produced him before the court on Saturday.

During the hearing, defence lawyers opposed the ED's plea for further remand. The ED argued that although Arora had cooperated with the investigation, further custodial interrogation was required.

Ongoing Investigation Details

Sources said the ED is now questioning the minister about his properties, bank accounts and suspicious transactions related to money laundering.

The agency is also examining the management and investment of funds for the property he allegedly purchased in Gurugram.