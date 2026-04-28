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Grenade Attack Injures Five Labourers In Balochistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 18:54 IST

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A grenade attack in Balochistan's Chagai district has injured five labourers from Punjab, prompting increased security measures and a response to cross-border firing in the Chaman area.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Five labourers from Punjab were injured in a grenade attack in Balochistan's Chagai district.
  • Unidentified assailants on motorcycles targeted a building housing the labourers.
  • Security forces responded to unprovoked firing from across the border in the Chaman area.
  • Multiple Afghan Taliban posts were destroyed by security forces in the Chaman sector.

Five labourers from Pakistan's Punjab sustained injuries in a grenade attack in the restive Balochistan province, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in Chagai district of the province when unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants targeted a building housing labourers.

 

Grenade Attack Details

A senior police official said that masked men on two motorcycles threw at least two grenades at a house where labourers were living.

"Five of them were injured in the grenade attack," Station House Officer (SHO) Faiz Baksh Malli said.

"The injured are all labourers from Punjab who were working on a project on a daily wage and have been moved to the hospital," he added.

Security Response in Chaman

Meanwhile, in the Chaman border area, security sources said there had been "unprovoked" firing from across the border, and they responded strongly to repulse the attack.

Following this, the security forces destroyed multiple Afghan Taliban posts in the Chaman sector on Tuesday, Dawn Newspaper reported, citing security sources.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affected

Balochistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces are the worst affected due to firing and militancy. The attacks increased after the ceasefire with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended in November 2022.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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