Gujarat ATS nabs suspect linked to Pakistani gangster and grenade smuggling

The Gujarat ATS has detained a suspect, Bikramjit Singh, allegedly involved in grenade smuggling and linked to a Pakistani gangster working for the ISI, raising concerns about cross-border terrorism.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Bikramjit Singh, linked to a grenade smuggling case and suspected of ISI ties, was detained in Gujarat.

Singh allegedly conspired to attack police stations and security units under the direction of handlers.

The suspect is allegedly connected to Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti and his associate Abid Jutt, involved in supplying grenades.

Singh recruited youths from Punjab into the organised crime network for Bhatti and Jutt.

Bhatti, a Pakistani gangster working for ISI, is orchestrating grenade attacks on security units in Punjab.

The Gujarat ATS and police have detained Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky, an accused linked to a grenade smuggling case in Punjab and suspected to be associated with a Pakistani gangster working for ISI, in Deesa town of the state, officials said on Sunday.

Singh allegedly played a key role in hatching conspiracies to attack police stations and other security units as per his handlers' instructions, the Anti-Terrorist Squad stated.

Based on specific input shared by the Punjab Police, a team of ATS and Banaskantha Police nabbed Singh from Deesa town, where he was working as a labourer at a roadside restaurant, concealing his real identity, according to a release issued by the ATS.

Singh was detained on Saturday and brought to Ahmedabad for further interrogation.

Investigation Uncovers ISI Links

The accused has disclosed his alleged involvement with a network linked to Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti and his associate Abid Jutt during preliminary questioning, officials said.

The interrogation showed Singh, Bhatti, and Jutt were allegedly involved in supplying grenades and executing attacks targeting security agencies.

According to the ATS, Singh, while staying outside Punjab, recruited youths from his home state in the organised crime network for Bhatti and Jutt. He played a key role in hatching conspiracies to attack police stations and other security units as per his handlers' instructions, the ATS stated.

Bhatti is a Pakistani gangster working for Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. He has carried out terrorist activities for ISI in the Punjab state of India. He is currently orchestrating grenade attacks on security units, police stations and prominent persons in Punjab, the ATS stated.

"In this regard, State Special Operational Cell (SSOC) Amritsar recently registered an offence against him and others under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Arms Act, 1959," said the release.

Officials added that following his detention, Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Amritsar, was handed over to the SSOC Amritsar for further legal action.