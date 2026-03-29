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Arms Smuggling Attempt Foiled in Amritsar; Gangster Link Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 18:55 IST

Punjab Police have successfully thwarted an arms smuggling operation in Amritsar, recovering illegal weapons and implicating notorious gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon in the illicit arms trade.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police successfully foiled an arms smuggling attempt in Amritsar, recovering two 9mm sub-machine guns.
  • The recovered weapons are linked to notorious gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, suspected of supplying arms for criminal activities.
  • The operation was conducted by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police following specific intelligence about the smuggling attempt.
  • A search of an abandoned bag led to the recovery of the illegal weapons and an empty magazine in the Chheharta area.
  • Police have registered a case under the Arms Act and launched raids to arrest the accused, including Goldy Dhillon and his associates.

Punjab Police has foiled an arms smuggling attempt in Amritsar, recovering two 9mm sub-machine guns, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment is linked to notorious gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, who allegedly operates a network supplying weapons for anti-national and criminal activities in the state, the DGP said.

 

According to an official statement, further investigation is underway to identify the absconding accused and dismantle the entire network.

The operation was carried out by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police, the DGP said.

Details of the Operation

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, acting on specific intelligence, police teams set up a checkpoint in the Chheharta area and tried to intercept two unidentified men on a motorcycle.

On spotting police, the suspects panicked and fled, abandoning a kit bag during their escape, Bhullar said. A search of the bag led to the recovery of the illegal weapons and an empty magazine, he added.

Gangster's Involvement

Bhullar said Goldy Dhillon is involved in multiple serious crimes, including murder, robbery, attempt to murder, kidnapping, rioting, extortion and illegal arms supply.

Police have registered a case under the Arms Act at the Chheharta police station and launched raids to arrest the accused, including Dhillon and his associates.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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