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Home  » News » Animal Rights Activists Condemn Cruel Culling Of Stray Dogs In Lahore

Animal Rights Activists Condemn Cruel Culling Of Stray Dogs In Lahore

By M Zulqernain
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 17:21 IST

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Animal rights activists are condemning the Punjab government's inhumane culling of stray dogs in Lahore, Pakistan, advocating for sterilisation and vaccination as more humane and effective solutions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Animal rights activists accuse the Punjab government of cruelly culling stray dogs in Lahore.
  • The culling follows incidents of dog bites, but activists argue it violates animal welfare policies.
  • Activists advocate for sterilisation and vaccination as alternatives to culling stray dogs.
  • The government defends the culling as necessary for public safety and to prevent dog attacks.
  • Animal welfare advocates suggest handing stray dogs over to shelters instead of killing them.

Pakistani animal rights activists on Tuesday accused the Punjab government of using poisonous injections and other cruel methods to kill hundreds of stray dogs in Lahore. 

The government has started culling dogs in Lahore following incidents of dog bites that recently claimed the lives of a few children. 

 

The action has sparked outrage among citizens, with activists on social media chiding the government for its "ruthless action" and demanding an immediate halt to it. 

Animal Rights Activists Speak Out

Animal rights activist Fasiha Khan alleged that stray dogs are being poisoned in Lahore, which she called cruel.

"On the one hand, the government is mercilessly culling dogs, and on the other hand, it has arrested those protesting against this action," she said.

She said that the killing of stray dogs violates the Punjab Animal Birth Control Policy 2021 and court directives, which advocate sterilisation and vaccination instead of culling.

Alternatives to Culling Stray Dogs

Another animal welfare activist, Syed Ali Haider, urged the government to hand over stray dogs to shelters instead of killing them, which is not a solution to the problem. He said that after the protest on the issue, a case was registered against him for "interfering in official duties."

Haider said the stray dog issue requires large-scale sterilisation, vaccination, better waste management and registration of pet animals. "The culling drives offer only temporary relief and often do not address the underlying causes of the problem," he added. 

Government Justifies Culling for Public Safety

On the other hand, the government said the anti-stray dog operation in the city of 13 million people is aimed at ensuring "public safety and protecting residents from dog attacks."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
M Zulqernain in Lahore, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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