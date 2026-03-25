BJP Demands CBI Investigation into Punjab Official's Suicide, Alleges Government Cover-Up

Following the suicide of a Punjab warehousing official, the Punjab BJP is demanding a CBI investigation, alleging government cover-up and harassment by a former minister, raising serious questions about administrative failures and potential corruption.

Key Points Punjab BJP demands a CBI investigation into the suicide of a warehousing corporation official, alleging harassment by a former cabinet minister.

The BJP claims the Punjab government initially attempted to shield influential individuals involved in the case, delaying the FIR registration.

The family of the deceased official alleges mental harassment, torture, and humiliation by the former minister, leading to the suicide.

BJP leaders allege irregularities in tender processes, highlighting a conflict of interest involving the minister's father.

The delegation insists that only a CBI inquiry can ensure a fair and unbiased investigation into the death and related tender irregularities.

A Punjab BJP delegation on Wednesday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought a CBI investigation into the suicide of an official of the warehousing corporation.

They submitted a memorandum stating that the death raised serious questions about the "abuse of power, administrative failure and attempts to shield influential individuals" by the Punjab government.

The delegation comprised state BJP president Sunil Jakhar and state unit working president Ashwani Sharma, among others.

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison on Saturday.

Soon after, a video emerged online in which Randhawa was heard alleging harassment by then-cabinet minister and Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Bhullar then tendered his resignation, as demanded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He was arrested on Monday.

Mann on Tuesday virtually rejected the demand for a CBI investigation, saying that the Punjab Police was capable of probing the case fairly and asserting that no one will be shielded.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the governor, Jakhar slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government and alleged that it is "completely defunct" in the state.

In their memorandum, the BJP delegation said the suicide raised serious questions about the abuse of power, administrative failure, and attempts to shield influential individuals by the Punjab government.

"Initially, no FIR was registered against the accused, despite the deceased official making direct allegations. This inaction reflects a clear attempt to protect those in power. Even when an FIR was eventually registered under public and political pressure, the accused -- including Laljit Singh Bhullar, his father and his personal assistant -- were not arrested promptly, further exposing the lack of intent to deliver justice," it read.

After the matter was raised in the Lok Sabha and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured a CBI inquiry, the Punjab Police acted promptly and arrested Bhullar, the delegation said.

Allegations of Irregularities and Conflict of Interest

The BJP leaders also alleged serious irregularities in tender processes.

"It is extremely alarming that the father of a sitting minister was allegedly participating directly in the tender process," they said, pointing towards blatant conflict of interest and misuse of official position.

Randhawa's family accused Bhullar of subjecting him to mental harassment, torture and humiliation, which ultimately led to his suicide.

"Complaints submitted by Randhawa to the deputy commissioner in Tarn Taran on March 16, the managing director of Punjab Warehousing Corporation on March 14, and to other senior officers were allegedly ignored, indicating systemic failure and administrative complicity," the BJP leaders alleged.

The delegation sought a time-bound and impartial CBI inquiry into Randhawa's death and also demanded a thorough probe into tender-related "irregularities and conflict of interest".

"The manner in which the Punjab Police and the government attempted to hush up the matter further raises serious concerns regarding the safety and security of the victim's family. We firmly believe that only an independent central agency like CBI can ensure a fair, transparent and unbiased investigation in this matter," they said.

Details of the Case

On Saturday night, Amritsar Police booked Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbag Singh under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In her complaint lodged with the police, Randhawa's wife Upinder Kaur claimed that her husband was constantly pressurised to allot a warehouse tender to Bhullar's father.

The trio had even threatened to harm Randhawa and his family if the tender was not approved in the name of Bhullar's father Sukhdev, the complaint said.

As per the FIR, Randhawa was called to Bhullar's residence on March 13 in Patti, where he was allegedly humiliated and assaulted.