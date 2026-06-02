Punjab National Bank Branch Targeted In Failed Burglary

A Punjab National Bank branch in Hoshiarpur was targeted in a failed burglary attempt, with the intruder stealing a digital tablet after failing to access the main safe.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An attempted burglary occurred at a Punjab National Bank branch in Uchi Bassi village.

The intruder broke into the bank by cutting through an iron window grille.

The suspect failed to access the main safe but stole a digital tablet.

Police are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the accused.

An attempted burglary was reported at a branch of Punjab National Bank in Uchi Bassi village near Dasuya town here, police said on Tuesday.

An unidentified person allegedly broke into the bank by cutting through an iron window grille and entered the premises late on Monday night.

Intruder Fails To Access Main Safe

The intruder searched the bank but failed to access the main safe (strong room), officials said.

No cash loss has been reported and the safe remains secure, according to bank authorities. However, the accused decamped with a digital tablet from the branch.

Investigation Underway After Break-In Discovery

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when residents noticed the damaged window grille and alerted the police and the village sarpanch.

CCTV footage from the bank showed that after entering the branch, the suspect remained inside for some time and rummaged through the premises.

Bank Officials Assess The Damage

Senior manager Nikhil Bhagat said the bank was informed about the break-in by locals and police in the morning, following which officials reached the branch and checked the CCTV footage.

"A preliminary check has found that only one digital tablet is missing. The safe is intact. A detailed assessment is underway," he said.

Police Efforts To Apprehend Suspect

Sub-Inspector Manjot, who is leading the investigation, said police teams are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the accused.

Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused, she added.