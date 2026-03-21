Two Arrested in Punjab for Planning Robbery with Illegal Firearms

Punjab Police successfully apprehended two individuals in Bathinda, foiling a planned robbery and seizing illegal weapons, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region.

Key Points Punjab Police arrested two men in Bathinda for allegedly planning a robbery.

The suspects were found in possession of illegal country-made .32 bore pistols and live cartridges.

Preliminary investigations suggest the weapons were procured from Delhi.

One of the accused has a prior criminal record, including involvement in a domestic violence case.

The arrest was a joint operation between the Anti-Gangster Task Force and the Bathinda Police.

The Punjab Police have arrested two men with illegal weapons who were allegedly planning a robbery in Bathinda, officials said on Saturday.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Jacky Kumar alias Jacky, and Vikas Arora, both residents of Bathinda, were arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with the police.

The Bathinda police recovered two illegal country-made .32 bore pistols along with magazines and four live cartridges from their possession, he said.

Yadav said the accused were allegedly planning to rob a businessman in Bathinda. Preliminary investigation has revealed that they procured the weapons from Delhi, he said.

Arora has a criminal background, including involvement in a domestic violence case, the DGP said, adding that further investigation to establish forward and backward linkages in the case is underway.

Joint Operation Details

Sharing operational details, AGTF Deputy Inspector General of Police Gurmit Chauhan said that the AGTF Bathinda team had received input that the accused, possessing illegal weapons and planning to commit a robbery, were seen near Mittal Mall in the Panchwati area.

Acting swiftly, an AGTF team shared the inputs with the Bathinda Police, he said.

Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Jyoti Yadav said in a joint operation, two individuals were seen approaching from the GT Road, Bathinda.

Upon noticing the police checkpost at Santpura road, near Sirhind canal, the accused attempted to flee, but the police apprehended them and recovered illegal weapons, she said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Kotwali Police Station in Bathinda.