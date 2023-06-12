News
Pune man held for issuing death threat to Sharad Pawar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 12, 2023 10:18 IST
A man from Pune was arrested for alleged involvement in issuing a death threat to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar during the party's foundation day celebrations in New Delhi on June 10, 2023. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Accused Sagar Barve is working in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm, the official said.

"The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was probing the case, brought Barve to Mumbai. He was presented in court and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday," the official said.

 

The NCP, on June 9, claimed 82-year-old Pawar received a message on social media threatening him with a fate similar to anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
