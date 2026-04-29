3 US nationals get 'Leave India' notice for 'propagating religion'

Three American nationals have been issued 'Leave India' notices by Pune police for allegedly violating tourist visa regulations by engaging in religious propagation activities.

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Key Points Three US nationals in Pune were issued 'Leave India' notices for allegedly violating tourist visa norms.

The American citizens were found distributing religious pamphlets in the Sadashiv Peth area.

Pune police confirmed the individuals were in India on tourist visas and were distributing Christian religious material.

Authorities are investigating possible local connections to the American nationals' activities.

Police in Maharashtra's Pune city have issued a 'Leave India' notice to three American nationals after they were allegedly found engaging in religious propagation activities and violating tourist visa norms, officials said on Wednesday.

The trio was recently found distributing pamphlets of religious nature in Sadashiv Peth area of the city, they said.

All three US nationals are men. While one of them is a senior citizen, two others are in the age group of 45 to 50 years, an official said.

Visa Violations and Religious Activities

"These three American nationals are on tourist visas. They were found distributing pamphlets in Sadashiv Peth. Alert citizens spotted them and informed the police," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Sandip Bhajibhakare said.

During inquiry, it was confirmed that all three are American nationals visiting India on tourist visas, he said.

"The pamphlets distributed by them were in English, Marathi and Hindi, and contained content related to Christian religion. Following scrutiny, they were issued a 'Leave India' notice for violating the tourist visa norms. They are required to leave the country by May 10," he added.

Investigation into Local Connections

He said the trio was in Mumbai before arriving in Pune about a week ago.

Police are also probing possible local links in the case.

"We are checking if any local institution or individual is connected to them," Bhajibhakare said.