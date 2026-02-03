HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 British nationals told to leave India for pro-Palestine posters

2 British nationals told to leave India for pro-Palestine posters

February 03, 2026
February 03, 2026 14:37 IST

The action came after reports received on January 21 about stickers related to the Israel-"Palestine conflict appearing at multiple locations across the town. A CID team conducted an inquiry and traced the activity to the two foreign tourists.

IMAGE: A 'Stand with Palestine' protest in Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Key Points

  • The stickers contained messages supporting Palestine and calling for a boycott of Israel.
  • Authorities determined the actions violated the conditions of their tourist visas, which prohibit political activities.
  • The stickers were removed from public places following the CID's intervention.

The Rajasthan Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued "leave India" notices to two British nationals for allegedly pasting political stickers in public places in Pushkar, officials said on Monday.

The stickers contained messages such as 'Free Palestine, Boycott Israel'.

The action came after reports received on January 21 about stickers related to the Israel-"Palestine conflict appearing at multiple locations across the town. A CID team conducted an inquiry and traced the activity to the two foreign tourists.

2 British nationals were on tourist visa

Police said the two were in India on tourist visas. The CID found that their actions amounted to a violation of visa conditions, which prohibit engagement in political activities. Additional Superintendent of Police (CID) Rajesh Meena said that engaging in activities that show disrespect towards other countries while staying in India breaches visa norms.

He said the notices were issued under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, directing the two to leave the country.

Pushkar attracts a large number of foreign tourists every year, including many from Israel.

The officials said no formal complaints were received from tourists in connection with the stickers. After the CID's intervention, the stickers were removed from public places.

Police also conducted checks in areas frequented by foreign tourists to ensure no similar material was displayed, they added.

Source: PTI
