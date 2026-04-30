Chlorine gas leaks from defunct water plant in Pune; 24 hospitalised

A chlorine gas leak in Pune, originating from an abandoned water purification plant, led to the hospitalisation of residents and fire personnel, raising concerns about industrial safety.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chlorine gas leak in Pune hospitalised 22 residents and two firemen.

The leak originated from an abandoned chlorine tank at a defunct water purification plant in Kondhwa.

Residents complained of breathlessness and were evacuated from the Gangadham area.

The affected individuals are currently under observation at Sassoon General Hospital and are out of danger.

At least 22 residents and two firemen were hospitalised after a chlorine gas leakage at Kondhwa in Pune after midnight on Thursday, fire officials said.

The leak originated from an abandoned tank containing chlorine at a defunct water purification plant godown in the Gangadham area around 1 am, they said.

Emergency Response To Pune Gas Leak

"Following the leak and the subsequent spread of gas, residents in the vicinity complained of breathlessness. Upon receiving the call, fire teams were dispatched. Several citizens were evacuated, and the leaking tank was patched using safety equipment," a fire official said.

During the operation, 22 residents and two fire personnel complained of breathlessness and were rushed to the hospital, he said.

Source Of The Chlorine Leak

A man who previously operated the water purification plant at the site said he had dismantled the unit, but the tank containing chlorine appeared to have remained unattended and developed a leak.

Current Condition Of Those Affected

"All the affected residents and the two fire personnel are out of danger and currently under observation at Sassoon General Hospital," the official said.